Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello goes for a layup
BYU Basketball
3 keys to BYU’s win against Loyola Marymount in the WCC tournament
No. 5 seed BYU (22-9) defeated No. 8 LMU 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament Friday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
By Jeff Call
March 4, 2022 9:07 p.m. MST
BYU Basketball
Bracket projections for BYU going into WCC Tournament play
BYU sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble as it prepares to play in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
By Brandon Judd
March 4, 2022 1:44 p.m. MST
Loyola Marymount Lions guard Cam Shelton, wearing red, defends Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas
BYU Basketball
‘We need to finish’: BYU starts WCC Tournament against Loyola Marymount
This will be the third meeting between the Cougars and Lions in less than one month.
By Jeff Call
March 3, 2022 10:13 p.m. MST
BYU players huddle up during game against Gonzaga at the Marriott Center in Provo on Feb. 19, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Where does this year’s BYU women’s team rank in program history?
Cougars open WCC Tournament play Monday in the semifinal round.
By Jeff Call
March 3, 2022 4:23 p.m. MST
BYU students try to disrupt Pacific’s Khaleb Wilson-Rouse at the Marriott Center on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Is it win Friday and get in (to NCAA tourney) for BYU? Why this WCC official thinks so
What BYU playing Friday night says about strength of the conference this year.
By Dave McCann
March 3, 2022 3:29 p.m. MST
BYU mascot Cosmo makes a slam dunk during timeout as BYU plays Loyola Marymount at Marriott Center in Provo.
BYU Basketball
What a difference a year makes: Fans in stands at WCC tourney cause for celebration
Last March, there were no bands, cheerleaders or mascots at the Orleans Arena. But a rollicking good time is expected this time around.
By Jeff Call
March 2, 2022 9 p.m. MST
BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales gets off a shot during game against LMU on Feb. 17, 2022. Gonzales was named WCC Player of the Year on Wednesday.
BYU Cougars
BYU women’s basketball team racks up WCC postseason honors
Jeff Judkins and Shaylee Gonzales headline the awards, but they had company.
By Jeff Call
March 2, 2022 1:07 p.m. MST
BYU’s Alex Barcello drives on Portland guard Matija Svetozarevic in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
BYU Basketball
BYU’s Alex Barcello, Fousseyni Traore earn WCC honors
Senior and freshman earn postseason nods from WCC coaches.
By Jeff Call
March 2, 2022 11:55 a.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas battles Pacific Tigers guard Khaleb Wilson-Rouse on the ground for the ball.
BYU Basketball
Up next for ‘chippy’ BYU could be a chance to avenge costly Pacific loss in WCC Tournament
The Cougars weren’t able to get a Quad 1 game scheduled. So now it’s on to Vegas.
By Jeff Call
March 1, 2022 7 p.m. MST
BYU head coach Mark Pope calls out from the bench during game against Pepperdine at the Marriott Center in Provo.
BYU Basketball
How fifth-seeded BYU is embracing an unfamiliar role in the WCC Tournament
The Cougars have been playing for their NCAA Tournament life for a while now. Will that help them come WCC tourney time
By Jeff Call
Feb 28, 2022 7:15 p.m. MST
BYU guard Paisley Harding drives on Utah’s Brynna Maxwell at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
BYU Cougars
After last year’s WCC Tournament letdown, BYU women seeking redemption — and a title
Since that devastating loss to Gonzaga, the No. 17 Cougars have been on a tear, winning 26 of their last 29 games.
By Jeff Call
Feb 28, 2022 7 p.m. MST
BYU forward Fousseyni Traore battles for a rebound over San Francisco Dons forward Patrick Tape in Provo on Feb. 3, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Has Mark Pope found momentum in Fousseyni Traore just in the nick of time?
An impactful effort from BYU freshman will be needed if Cougars want to make run in WCC tourney.
By Dick Harmon
Feb 28, 2022 6:04 p.m. MST
BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding (13) hugs BYU Cougars guard Kaylee Smiler (11) during a game against Gonzaga Bulldogs.
BYU Basketball
Can BYU women, already regular-season WCC champs, add a tournament crown to their resume?
Top-seeded BYU plays in the WCC semifinals on March 7 in Las Vegas.
By Jeff Call
Feb 27, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
BYU Basketball
Is No. 5 seed BYU still seeking a Quad 1 game? Why that may not be necessary now
BYU will face either Loyola Marymount or Pacific Friday night in the WCC Tournament second-round in Las Vegas.
By Jeff Call
Feb 27, 2022 12:22 p.m. MST
BYU Basketball
Barcello Time, Traore Time — BYU puts Pepperdine away on Senior Night
Fousseyni Traore finished with a career-high 25 points and 19 rebounds.
By Jeff Call
Feb 26, 2022 11:06 p.m. MST
Jimmer Fredette and his 5-year-old daughter Wesley watch the Brigham Young Cougars play the Pepperdine Waves at the Marriott Center
BYU Basketball
Jimmer Fredette on life, family, basketball and priorities
The former BYU basketball star’s family is the center of his universe, but he still has an itch for the game.
By Dick Harmon
Feb 26, 2022 8:45 p.m. MST
BYU Basketball
3 keys in BYU’s 75-59 win over Pepperdine
The BYU men’s basketball team beat the Pepperdine Waves at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.
By Jeff Call
Feb 26, 2022 8:16 p.m. MST
BYU Cougars celebrates after winning a game against Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo.
BYU Basketball
BYU women’s basketball wins West Coast Conference regular season title
The BYU Cougars women’s basketball team won the West Coast Conference with a victory over the Pacific Tigers Saturday.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 26, 2022 7:13 p.m. MST
BYU Basketball
BYU to honor 4 players on Senior Night, including Alex Barcello and Te’Jon Lucas
Gavin Baxter and Richard Harward, who were lost for the season, will also be recognized in the Cougars’ regular-season finale.
By Jeff Call
Feb 25, 2022 6:28 p.m. MST
BYU forward Caleb Lohner catches his breath during game against Loyola Marymount at the Marriott Center in Provo.
BYU Basketball
Caleb Lohner trending up as season winds down
During the past three games, BYU forward has averaged 12 points and 8.7 rebounds, while shooting 70% from the field.
By Jeff Call
Feb 25, 2022 3:33 p.m. MST
BYU forward Fousseyni Traore (45) goes up fo a layup during an NCAA basketball game against Loyola Marymount.
BYU Basketball
How this week’s college basketball results impact NCAA bubble teams
NCAA Tournament bubble teams like Michigan, Oregon and SMU have opportunities to bolster their NCAA resumes, while teams like BYU are trying not to pick up costly losses.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 25, 2022 2 p.m. MST
BYU’s Jeff Judkins and players cheer from the sideline during the Cougars’ victory over Gonzaga Feb. 19, 2022, in Provo.
BYU Cougars
Where will BYU women’s basketball team be seeded in NCAA Tournament?
No. 19 Cougars are eyeing outright regular-season WCC title and will receive byes all the way to the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals.
By Jeff Call
Feb 25, 2022 12:52 p.m. MST
Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott defends BYU’s Gideon George at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Is BYU improving or is it just the competition?
With Caleb Lohner coming on, the Cougars are preparing for WCC tournament play showing improved defensive effort.
By Dick Harmon
Feb 25, 2022 11:44 a.m. MST
BYU Basketball
The Cougars won comfortably, for a change. Here’s how
It had been a while since BYU had experienced a bonafide blowout victory. And the Cougars needed it.
By Jeff Call
Feb 25, 2022 1:30 a.m. MST
Loyola Marymount Lions guard Cam Shelton, wearing red, defends Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas
BYU Cougars
3 keys to BYU’s win against Loyola Marymount
BYU defeated Loyola Marymount 79-59 Thursday night at the Marriott Center as the Cougars won their 20th game of the season.
By Jeff Call
Feb 24, 2022 10:12 p.m. MST
BYU coach Mark Pope shouts instruction during game against San Francisco in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. San Francisco prevailed, 73-59.
BYU Basketball
Could Mark Pope leave BYU this spring?
ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote his annual college basketball coaching carousel preview, and BYU coach’s name was mentioned.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 24, 2022 11 a.m. MST
BYU guard Alex Barcello looks for an open teammate during game against Pacific at the Marriott Center, Jan. 6, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Why Mark Pope believes team has ‘best basketball ahead’ of it
The Cougars host WCC bottom dwellers Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine this week.
By Jeff Call
Feb 23, 2022 3:55 p.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore, wearing white, has the ball stripped by Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman.
College Basketball
Key games this week for teams on NCAA bubble watch
Teams like Oregon, Michigan and SMU have opportunities to add marquee wins to their NCAA Tournament resume this week, while others like BYU hope to hold serve in must-win games.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 23, 2022 3:32 p.m. MST
BYU guards Paisley Johnson Harding (13) and Shaylee Gonzales (2) celebrate during West Coast Conference tournament.
BYU Basketball
Why these two BYU guards are among best in the country
Shaylee Gonzales averages a team-high 18.8 points and a team-high 4.5 assists per game, while. Paisley Harding averages 16.9 points.
By Jeff Call
Feb 22, 2022 9 p.m. MST
BYU coach Mark Pope looks on during game against San Diego at the Marriott Center on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
BYU Basketball
BYU is ‘aggressively, actively pursuing’ an extra game for next week
The Cougars are looking for a way to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume, with possible nonconference Quad 1 game.
By Jeff Call
Feb 22, 2022 6:51 p.m. MST
BYU Basketball
An injured starter could be out for BYU this week
Forward Seneca Knight suffered a thumb injury during last Saturday’s loss at Saint Mary’s.
By Jeff Call
Feb 22, 2022 6:05 p.m. MST
BYU Cougars coach Jeff Judkins looks on during game against Gonzaga at the Marriott Center in Provo on Feb. 19, 2022.
BYU Basketball
The secret to Jeff Judkins’ success
Jeff Judkins has BYU women’s basketball soaring to a West Coast Conference regular-season championship.
By Dick Harmon
Feb 21, 2022 3:59 p.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope talks to a referee.
BYU Basketball
How did BYU go from a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament to, um, a likely NIT team?
The Cougars’ recent slide can be traced back to 45 crucial seconds.
By Jeff Call
Feb 20, 2022 4 p.m. MST
BYU forward Seneca Knight is called for a foul in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. San Francisco won 79-53.
BYU Basketball
‘It’s a painful loss’: BYU’s NCAA Tournament hopes take a big hit in setback at Saint Mary’s
The BYU Cougars fell to the Saint Mary’s Gaels in West Coast Conference action in Moraga, California, worsening their NCAA Tournament hopes.
By Jeff Call
Feb 20, 2022 1:29 a.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope, wearing a suit, holds his head
BYU Basketball
3 keys in BYU’s 69-64 loss to Saint Mary’s
The BYU Cougars fell to the Saint Mary’s Gaels in Moraga, California, causing their NCAA Tournament chances to take a big hit.
By Jeff Call
Feb 19, 2022 10:16 p.m. MST
BYU Basketball
BYU extends home win streak to 30 in big victory over Gonzaga
The BYU Cougars beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday in Provo, Utah, to extend their winning streak at the Marriott Center to 30 games.
By Tom Ripplinger
Feb 19, 2022 7:06 p.m. MST
BYU coach Mark Pope looks on during game against San Diego at the Marriott Center on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Is Saint Mary’s a must-win game for BYU’s NCAA Tournament hopes?
According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s NCAA Tournament projections, BYU is the dubious “First Team Out.”
By Jeff Call
Feb 18, 2022 4:05 p.m. MST
The Cougars next play at Saint Mary’s, a game that could be critical to BYU’s NCAA Tournament chances.
BYU Basketball
What bracketologists think of BYU basketball ahead of pivotal game at Saint Mary’s
Bracketologists weigh in on where BYU stands in the race to make the NCAA Tournament field heading into a key road game at Saint Mary’s.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 18, 2022 3:15 p.m. MST
San Francisco Dons forward Josh Kunen (10) and Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) fight for the rebound in Provo.
BYU Basketball
Why BYU really, really needs Caleb Lohner to bring his best
Shorthanded Cougars travel to Saint Mary’s on Saturday for critical WCC road game.
By Dick Harmon
Feb 18, 2022 11:23 a.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars students try to distract Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4.)
BYU Basketball
BYU changes vaccination/test proof policy for big events
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 18, 2022 11 a.m. MST
BYU guard Spencer Johnson and Central Methodist guard Trent Lyles battle for ball during game at Marriott Center in Provo.
BYU Basketball
What kind of difference-maker can defensive-minded Spencer Johnson be against Saint Mary’s?
The junior guard does a bit of everything for the Cougars; they’ll need whatever he can bring Saturday.
By Jeff Call
Feb 17, 2022 5:03 p.m. MST
BYU Basketball
How BYU basketball made history with its starting lineup
When Mark Pope put together his starting lineup for last Thursday’s game against Loyola Marymount, the lineup featured four Black players for the first time in school history.
By Jeff Call
Feb 16, 2022 10 p.m. MST
BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales, left, and Alex Barcello had career games last week.
BYU Basketball
Tale of two BYU guards, career games
On the same night on the West Coast, star guards Alex Barcello and Shaylee Gonzales had career-scoring games for their respective BYU teams.
By Dick Harmon
Feb 16, 2022 4:27 p.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore, wearing white, has the ball stripped by Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman.
BYU Basketball
BYU basketball coach Mark Pope provides an update on Fousseyni Traore’s injury status
Traore is averaging 8.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game going into Saturday’s battle at Saint Mary’s.
By Jeff Call
Feb 15, 2022 6:02 p.m. MST
BYU guard Alex Barcello (13) launches a shot against Pacific at the Marriott Center on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Historically speaking, just how good was Alex Barcello’s big night against the Waves?
BYU guard buried 9 of 10 from 3-point range against Pepperdine and finished with a career-high 33 points.
By Jeff Call
Feb 15, 2022 2:26 p.m. MST
BYU guard Alex Barcello looks to passs as BYU and San Diego play in Provo at the Marriott Center on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
BYU Basketball
How Alex Barcello became BYU’s version of John Stockton
The BYU senior does it all — scores, leads, assists, hustles — and has become the center of opponents’ attention.
By Dick Harmon
Feb 14, 2022 2:21 p.m. MST
BYU center Fousseyni Traore drives on Saint Mary’s Gaels guard Alex Ducas in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Fresh off road sweep, BYU focusing on getting healthy, preparing for No. 22 Saint Mary’s
Freshman Fousseyni Traore’s status is uncertain heading into the week.
By Jeff Call
Feb 13, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
