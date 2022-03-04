BYU Basketball
No. 5 seed BYU (22-9) defeated No. 8 LMU 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament Friday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
BYU sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble as it prepares to play in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
This will be the third meeting between the Cougars and Lions in less than one month.
Cougars open WCC Tournament play Monday in the semifinal round.
What BYU playing Friday night says about strength of the conference this year.
Last March, there were no bands, cheerleaders or mascots at the Orleans Arena. But a rollicking good time is expected this time around.
Jeff Judkins and Shaylee Gonzales headline the awards, but they had company.
Senior and freshman earn postseason nods from WCC coaches.
The Cougars weren’t able to get a Quad 1 game scheduled. So now it’s on to Vegas.
The Cougars have been playing for their NCAA Tournament life for a while now. Will that help them come WCC tourney time
Since that devastating loss to Gonzaga, the No. 17 Cougars have been on a tear, winning 26 of their last 29 games.
An impactful effort from BYU freshman will be needed if Cougars want to make run in WCC tourney.
Top-seeded BYU plays in the WCC semifinals on March 7 in Las Vegas.
BYU will face either Loyola Marymount or Pacific Friday night in the WCC Tournament second-round in Las Vegas.
Fousseyni Traore finished with a career-high 25 points and 19 rebounds.
The former BYU basketball star’s family is the center of his universe, but he still has an itch for the game.
The BYU men’s basketball team beat the Pepperdine Waves at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.
The BYU Cougars women’s basketball team won the West Coast Conference with a victory over the Pacific Tigers Saturday.
Gavin Baxter and Richard Harward, who were lost for the season, will also be recognized in the Cougars’ regular-season finale.
During the past three games, BYU forward has averaged 12 points and 8.7 rebounds, while shooting 70% from the field.
NCAA Tournament bubble teams like Michigan, Oregon and SMU have opportunities to bolster their NCAA resumes, while teams like BYU are trying not to pick up costly losses.
No. 19 Cougars are eyeing outright regular-season WCC title and will receive byes all the way to the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals.
With Caleb Lohner coming on, the Cougars are preparing for WCC tournament play showing improved defensive effort.
It had been a while since BYU had experienced a bonafide blowout victory. And the Cougars needed it.
BYU defeated Loyola Marymount 79-59 Thursday night at the Marriott Center as the Cougars won their 20th game of the season.
ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote his annual college basketball coaching carousel preview, and BYU coach’s name was mentioned.
The Cougars host WCC bottom dwellers Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine this week.
Teams like Oregon, Michigan and SMU have opportunities to add marquee wins to their NCAA Tournament resume this week, while others like BYU hope to hold serve in must-win games.
Shaylee Gonzales averages a team-high 18.8 points and a team-high 4.5 assists per game, while. Paisley Harding averages 16.9 points.
The Cougars are looking for a way to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume, with possible nonconference Quad 1 game.
Forward Seneca Knight suffered a thumb injury during last Saturday’s loss at Saint Mary’s.
Jeff Judkins has BYU women’s basketball soaring to a West Coast Conference regular-season championship.
The Cougars’ recent slide can be traced back to 45 crucial seconds.
The BYU Cougars fell to the Saint Mary’s Gaels in West Coast Conference action in Moraga, California, worsening their NCAA Tournament hopes.
The BYU Cougars fell to the Saint Mary’s Gaels in Moraga, California, causing their NCAA Tournament chances to take a big hit.
The BYU Cougars beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday in Provo, Utah, to extend their winning streak at the Marriott Center to 30 games.
According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s NCAA Tournament projections, BYU is the dubious “First Team Out.”
Bracketologists weigh in on where BYU stands in the race to make the NCAA Tournament field heading into a key road game at Saint Mary’s.
Shorthanded Cougars travel to Saint Mary’s on Saturday for critical WCC road game.
The junior guard does a bit of everything for the Cougars; they’ll need whatever he can bring Saturday.
When Mark Pope put together his starting lineup for last Thursday’s game against Loyola Marymount, the lineup featured four Black players for the first time in school history.
On the same night on the West Coast, star guards Alex Barcello and Shaylee Gonzales had career-scoring games for their respective BYU teams.
Traore is averaging 8.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game going into Saturday’s battle at Saint Mary’s.
BYU guard buried 9 of 10 from 3-point range against Pepperdine and finished with a career-high 33 points.
The BYU senior does it all — scores, leads, assists, hustles — and has become the center of opponents’ attention.
Freshman Fousseyni Traore’s status is uncertain heading into the week.