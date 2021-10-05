J&J is seeking approval for its COVID-19 booster shot. Here’s what we know

Johnson & Johnson has asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, The Associated Press reported.

J&J said it filed a request to the FDA for a booster for those 18 years and older who received previous doses of the vaccine.

Interestingly, J&J did not specify the vaccine needed to be given after a specific amount of time. Instead, the company “submitted data on several different booster intervals, ranging from two to six months,” per The Associated Press.

The request comes not long after the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for emergency use. Right now, those who are 65 and older and those who are at risk for severe COVID-19 can get tbooster shots from Pfizer, as long as they received the two-dose Pfizer regimen already.

“This pandemic is dynamic and evolving, with new data about vaccine safety and effectiveness becoming available every day. As we learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including the use of a booster dose, we will continue to evaluate the rapidly changing science and keep the public informed,” Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA commissioner, said in a statement.

Questions emerged about when the booster shots for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine would be available. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” said that the data on those vaccines were on the way.

“The actual data that we’ll get (on) that third shot for the Moderna and second shot for the J&J is literally a couple to a few weeks away,” he said. “We’re working on that right now to get the data to the FDA, so they can examine it and make a determination about the boosters for those people.”

Fauci said Moderna and J&J patients would not be forgotten in the campaign to get people vaccinated with booster shots.