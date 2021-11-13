 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Florida ordered about 90,000 COVID-19 vaccines for kids. Utah ordered at least 109,000

Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine orders were less than other states, including states smaller than Florida

By Herb Scribner
A student listens to the teacher’s instructions at iPrep Academy on the first day of school in Miami on Aug. 23, 2021.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press

Florida has reportedly only ordered enough COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate 3% of the state’s child population, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

Florida officials said they ordered 90,000 child-size doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But this is considerably less than other states, including Texas, which preordered close to 1 million doses of the vaccine, The Tampa Bay Times reports.

  • And California ordered 860,000 doses, which would vaccinate about 13% of the state’s children.

For more perspective, Utah ordered an initial shipment of 109,000 pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Utah Department of Health.

  • Utah plans to place orders every week from here on out to make sure the nearly 300,000 Utah children get the vaccine.

Dr. Andrew Pavia, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at University of Utah Health and director of hospital epidemiology at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, said Utah has seen a good number of vaccinations for kids so far, per the Deseret News.

  • “It is a really great start. In just one week, with still fairly limited places where people can get their kids vaccinated, we’ve vaccinated 17,000 children or almost 5% of the eligible kids,” Pavia said.
  • He said it is “great news that the vaccine is being embraced enthusiastically.”

