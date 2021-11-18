Why a ‘significant’ amount of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized with COVID-19

More fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized with COVID-19 as vaccine immunity has waned, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in an interview Tuesday.

Do fully vaccinated people get hospitalized with COVID?

Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said there’s been a rise in hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people as of late, as those people have not gotten their booster shots, according to NBC News.

“What we’re starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations among people who’ve been vaccinated but not boosted,” Fauci said, per NBC News. “It’s a significant proportion, but not the majority by any means.”

Which fully vaccinated people get hospitalized with COVID?

Indeed, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday that elderly people who did not receive their boosters yet are facing the biggest uptick since they were among the group of people who got the vaccine first.

“Although the highest risk are those people who are unvaccinated, we are seeing an increase in emergency department visits among adults 65 and older, which are now again higher than they are for younger age groups,” Walensky said Wednesday at a White House briefing.

How to avoid hospitalization from COVID

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been pushing heavily for people to get their COVID-19 booster shots as of late, saying that more vaccinations and booster shots can bring normality back, according to The Guardian.