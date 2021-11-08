Dr. Fauci reveals the biggest challenge for COVID-19 this winter

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a specific goal in mind for the coronavirus when it comes to the winter months.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NPR the pandemic is at a crossroads right now because the holidays will soon arrive and people will be traveling. Add in colder weather, and the chances of spreading diseases and viruses rises.

But Fauci has a goal for the pandemic right now — keep cases, hospitalizations and deaths low.

“We’re looking for a level of control ... where the level of infection — due to vaccination predominantly, but also people who may have been infected and have some degree of protection — that doesn’t disrupt society the way the COVID-19 outbreak is currently doing with us,” Fauci said.

“So as we go into the winter months with the challenge of a respiratory infection being worse in the winter months, we can get through this if we really put a lot of effort into getting as many people vaccinated as we possibly can,” Fauci said.

Earlier in November, Fauci told McClatchy that the United States is a “mixed bag” because some people are vaccinated, a number of people are unvaccinated and cases are coming down, as I wrote for the Deseret News.