3 COVID-19 vaccine shots won’t stop omicron variant, BioNTech leader says

The COVID-19 vaccine shots won’t be enough to combat the omicron variant, according to Ugur Sahin, the CEO of vaccine developer BioNTech.

“We must be aware that even triple-vaccinated are likely to transmit the disease,” he told French daily Le Monde.

“It is obvious we are far from 95 percent effectiveness that we obtained against the initial virus,” he added.

Sahin said vaccine efficacy has been dropping against omicron, which is a sign that the vaccines aren’t enough, according to Euro News.

“There will be a loss of effectiveness against Omicron over time, it’s very likely, but it’s still to be measured how quickly. I will not base predictions on preliminary laboratory data but on real-life data, which is much more appropriate,” Sahin said.

That’s why consistent testing is important for monitoring the spread of the virus, he said.

Indeed, a recent study from researchers at Columbia University suggested that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is “markedly resistant” to the COVID-19 vaccines, antibody treatments and COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Experts have been advising unvaccinated people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and for fully vaccinated people to get their vaccine booster shots.

Early data suggest that the omicron variant causes less severe COVID-19 symptoms and hospitalizations, though, per the Deseret News. But this is all based on early data and it may take time to assess the severity of the coronavirus variant.