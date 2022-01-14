Novak Djokovic visa canceled again. Here’s the latest

Novak Djokovic is in danger of deportation again after the Australian government took away his visa for a second time.
Why this matters: This is the latest incident in a series of events in Djokovic’s journey to compete in the Australian Open, even though he remains unvaccinated against the coronavirus
The news: Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial power to cancel Djokovic’s visa due to public interest, CBS News reports.
- Djokovic’s lawyers said they would try to appeal the decision with the Federal Circuit and Family Court.
- The judge will be Anthony Kelly, who previously approved Djokovic to play in Australia.
Flashback: Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Monday that he was allowed to stay in Australia after he was denied entry and sent to immigration detention, according to ESPN.
- Djokovic was denied entry because he was unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
- Australian Border Force said Djokovic did not offer good enough evidence to gain entry into the country, which led to his detention, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
Next up: Djokovic’s lawyer, Nick Wood, said they hoped to appeal the decision by Sunday so that Djokovic can play Monday, when the tournament begins.
- Djokovic will be detained again by authorities Saturday before heading to federal court.
