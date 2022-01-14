Novak Djokovic visa canceled again. Here’s the latest

Novak Djokovic is in danger of deportation again after the Australian government took away his visa for a second time.

Why this matters: This is the latest incident in a series of events in Djokovic’s journey to compete in the Australian Open, even though he remains unvaccinated against the coronavirus

The news: Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial power to cancel Djokovic’s visa due to public interest, CBS News reports.

Djokovic’s lawyers said they would try to appeal the decision with the Federal Circuit and Family Court.

The judge will be Anthony Kelly, who previously approved Djokovic to play in Australia.

Flashback: Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Monday that he was allowed to stay in Australia after he was denied entry and sent to immigration detention, according to ESPN.

Djokovic was denied entry because he was unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Australian Border Force said Djokovic did not offer good enough evidence to gain entry into the country, which led to his detention, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Next up: Djokovic’s lawyer, Nick Wood, said they hoped to appeal the decision by Sunday so that Djokovic can play Monday, when the tournament begins.