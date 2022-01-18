This omicron variant symptom could predict COVID-19 infection

Cases of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus are soaring throughout the country. But there are still people who haven’t been infected yet. So what omicron variant symptoms could predict an infection?

The news: Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, recently said sore throats predict COVID-19 infection, per NBC Chicago.

“Especially in people who we’re seeing these more mild breakthrough infections, we are definitely seeing sore throat be a predictor in that group,” Arwady said.

She said anyone who has cold- or flu-like symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 “until proven otherwise” through testing.

“Even if it’s a sore throat, no matter what it is,” she said. “I’ve told my own staff this, it’s what I do myself... if you are sick, even a little bit sick, stay home. More true than ever right now because sick, even a little bit sick, until proven otherwise with a test — that’s COVID. That’s how we treat it, that’s how you should treat it.”

What to do: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advice on how to proceed. Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 should “quarantine and stay away from others when you have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19,” the CDC said.

“Isolate when you are sick or when you have COVID-19, even if you don’t have symptoms,” the CDC said.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox recently asked all of Utah’s residents to stay home if they start feeling COVID-19 symptoms and avoid the COVID-19 testing lines.