Why ‘mild’ COVID symptoms aren’t what you think they are

The omicron variant has been linked to mild COVID-19 symptoms — but that doesn’t mean you’re exactly due for a walk in the park.

The news: Experts are pushing forth the idea that the phrase “mild COVID-19 symptoms” doesn’t mean what you think it does.

In some cases, mild symptoms might indicate something akin to the flu or a cold.

In other scenarios, mild COVID-19 symptoms could be a severe cold that stops short of hospitalization.

Why it matters: The ongoing “let it rip” approach — letting COVID-19 spread without lockdowns or quarantine — suggests that most people will get infected by the omicron variant (deemed a “mild” version of COVID-19) sooner or later. But infections, even from a mild version of COVID-19, could still knock you out for days.

Quotes: “The big question is whether or not you’re able to recuperate at home,” Carl Lambert Jr., a Chicago-based family physician, told HuffPost.

“When I talk to patients, I explain that moderate or severe means that you had to go to the hospital and they had to keep you to watch you,” he said.

“Mild is not always so mild,” said Dr. William Schaffer, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University and medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Disease, told ABC News.

“If you’re not sick enough to go to the hospital, there is a tendency to fill some of those roles,” he added.

Remember this: “The patients who are having mild symptoms usually are patients who are vaccinated and boosted,” Lambert told HuffPost.