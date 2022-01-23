 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The top 7 omicron variant symptoms for children

What omicron variant symptoms should children expect?

By Herb Scribner
An image of the omicron variant.
Illustration by Zoe Peterson, Deseret News

The omicron variant hasn’t gone away. In fact, the variant has continued to spread across the country, infecting adults and children alike.

The news: Emma Duncan, a medical professor at King’s College London, recently spoke with Insider about the most common omicron variant symptoms for children based on data from the ZOE COVID-19 study, which allows people to report their COVID-19 symptoms.

The top omicron variant symptoms for children include:

  1. Fatigue.
  2. Headache.
  3. Sore throat.
  4. Runny nose.
  5. Sneezing.
  6. Fever.
  7. Cough.

Extra details: Less common symptoms include intestinal issues, like diarrhea and rashes, Insider reports.

  • She said vaccination might diminish the frequency and length of these omicron variant symptoms, but the data is still unclear.

The bigger picture: The omicron variant has been spreading faster among children compared to previous COVID-19 variants like the delta variant, Dr. Sam Dominguez, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Children’s Hospital Colorado, told WCNC-TV.

One more note: I reported for the Deseret News that the omicron variant has led to a rise in severe COVID-19 symptoms and hospitalizations, mostly among children who are too young to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

