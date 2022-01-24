 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

The biggest difference in omicron variant symptoms for vaccinated and unvaccinated

Here’s what to expect from the omicron variant if you’re unvaccinated or vaccinated

By Herb Scribner
An illustration of the novel coronavirus.
The omicron variant of the coronavirus can have different symptoms for unvaccinated and fully vaccinated.
Illustration by Michelle Budge, Deseret News

The omicron variant continues to surge throughout the United States, hitting both unvaccinated and vaccinated people alike. But the omicron variant symptoms might not always be the same.

Why it matters: As the omicron variant continues to run through the country, it’s important for people to know what symptoms to expect if they become infected.

What to know: The biggest difference in omicron variant symptoms between unvaccinated and fully vaccinated individuals comes down to severity, according to Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.

  • “There is little systematic data so far, but I expect that many vaccinated and especially boosted folks are experiencing very mild symptoms and there is a higher proportion of vaccinated folks who have no symptoms,” he said, per KSN.com.
  • Vaccinated people often experience omicron variant symptoms for a less amount of time, too, Chin-Hong said.
  • Those who are fully vaccinated will have symptoms for one or two days, whereas unvaccinated will see symptoms for five or more days.

Yes, but: It’s important to remember that having “mild” COVID-19 symptoms doesn’t mean your experience will be a walk in the park, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • “The big question is whether or not you’re able to recuperate at home,” Carl Lambert Jr., a Chicago-based family physician, told HuffPost.
  • “Mild is not always so mild,” said Dr. William Schaffer, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University and medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Disease, told ABC News.
  • “If you’re not sick enough to go to the hospital, there is a tendency to fill some of those (daily) roles,” he added.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

Instant analysis: Depleted Jazz roster give Suns a fight but come up just short

By Sarah Todd

‘Blessed are the peacemakers.’ It’s true in politics, too

By Tim Schultz

Is the Republican Party now Trump’s party?

By D. Hunter Schwarz

Rain, snow or drought, this man makes sure your water is still on tap

By Amy Joi O'Donoghue

What you need to know about stealth omicron symptoms

By Herb Scribner

Utah leaders say growth is good for the state. Do Utahns agree?

By Kyle Dunphey