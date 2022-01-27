This omicron variant symptom emerges in the stomach

You might feel like you have a stomach bug or like you ate some bad food. But this could actually be a sign of COVID-19, specifically the omicron variant.

What’s happening: Health officials in Alabama are warning people that a COVID-19 infection from the omicron variant might lead to more than just respiratory issues, according to WPMI-TV.

Stomach bugs and gastrointestinal symptoms are not off the table.

What they’re saying: “With Delta, the upper respiratory symptoms were very severe. It was in the lung. Patients would have pneumonia, respiratory failure and would go on a ventilator,” said Dr. Bill Admire, with Infirmary Health, according to WPMI-TV. “But with Omicron, patients with gastrointestinal problems are flaring up and having more symptoms.”

Symptoms: Admire said these symptoms can often show up:

Nausea.

Abdominal pain.

Vomiting.

Loss of appetite.

Diarrhea.

Flashback: Gastrointestinal symptoms have been mentioned as possible symptoms before. They’ve often been associated with those who are feeling mild COVID-19 symptoms, including children, according to Insider.

The bigger picture: These symptoms are a sign that the omicron variant’s symptoms are unpredictable. Between headaches, stomach issues, coughs and flu-like symptoms, it’s impossible — without a COVID-19 test at least — to determine what might be causing these symptoms.