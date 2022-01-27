 clock menu more-arrow no yes
This omicron variant symptom emerges in the stomach

Can you have stomach problems if you are infected with the omicron variant?

By Herb Scribner
An illustration of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Can you have stomach problems if you are infected with the omicron variant?
Illustration by Michelle Budge, Deseret News

You might feel like you have a stomach bug or like you ate some bad food. But this could actually be a sign of COVID-19, specifically the omicron variant.

What’s happening: Health officials in Alabama are warning people that a COVID-19 infection from the omicron variant might lead to more than just respiratory issues, according to WPMI-TV.

  • Stomach bugs and gastrointestinal symptoms are not off the table.

What they’re saying: “With Delta, the upper respiratory symptoms were very severe. It was in the lung. Patients would have pneumonia, respiratory failure and would go on a ventilator,” said Dr. Bill Admire, with Infirmary Health, according to WPMI-TV. “But with Omicron, patients with gastrointestinal problems are flaring up and having more symptoms.”

Symptoms: Admire said these symptoms can often show up:

  • Nausea.
  • Abdominal pain.
  • Vomiting.
  • Loss of appetite.
  • Diarrhea.

Flashback: Gastrointestinal symptoms have been mentioned as possible symptoms before. They’ve often been associated with those who are feeling mild COVID-19 symptoms, including children, according to Insider.

The bigger picture: These symptoms are a sign that the omicron variant’s symptoms are unpredictable. Between headaches, stomach issues, coughs and flu-like symptoms, it’s impossible — without a COVID-19 test at least — to determine what might be causing these symptoms.

