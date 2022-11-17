Facebook Twitter
Thursday, November 17, 2022 | 
Here are the top 4 omicron symptoms and new study finds

The loss of sense of smell was no longer a common symptom among cases, a study found

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
An illustration of the omicron variant.

Alex Cochran, Deseret News

The symptoms for the coronavirus continue to evolve as new mutations take the place of older variants.

Right now, omicron strain BA.5 is dominant in the U.S. and behind 29.7% of cases. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants — both descendants of BA.5 — have caused a total of 44.2% of infections.

Study on omicron symptoms

The Zoe Health Study conducted research that included 62,002 vaccinated individuals from the U.K.

These participants “tested positive between June 1–Nov. 27, 2021, when delta was dominant, as well as from Dec. 20, 2021–Jan. 17, 2022, when omicron was dominant,” according to the release from October.

Researchers found that symptoms from omicron last an average of 6.87 days compared to the previous 8.89 days.

The loss of sense of smell was no longer a common symptom among cases, sometimes appearing long after the first symptoms emerged.

Meanwhile, a sore throat remains the most prevalent symptom in omicron cases, regardless of vaccination status.

What are the top omicron symptoms?

The most common omicron-related symptoms are:

  • Cough.
  • Fatigue.
  • Congestion.
  • Runny nose.

