 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

A COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5? It could happen this month

Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine for young children could be available in February

By Herb Scribner
Nurse Lydia Holly at Children’s National Hospital in Washington
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child’s COVID-19 vaccine dose on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children’s National Hospital in Washington. Pfizer has said its COVID-19 vaccine for young children could be available in February.
Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years old could be available for families everywhere by the end of February.

The news: Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to submit their COVID-19 vaccine plan for children under 5 years old to the Food and Drug Administration sometime this week, hoping to request emergency-use authorization for the vaccine, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: This would make a vaccine available for anyone 6 months to 5 years old, who represent the final bulk of people in the country who are ineligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Details: The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children would be a two-dose regimen.

  • If Pfizer waited for data on a three-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children, the company would have to wait until March to send the proposal to the FDA, The New York Times reports.

Flashback: Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration who now sits on Pfizer’s board, hinted at the vaccine being ready during an interview this past weekend with CBS News.

  • “There is some indication if you listen to federal health officials that they may be rethinking the vaccine ... in six months to four years old,” he said.
  • “And I’m hopeful that you could see some movement on trying to entertain that application earlier.
  • “Ultimately, the decision resides with FDA, but there is some indication that there may be an early reaction on that application.”

What’s next: Federal regulators would review the data with the hope of authorizing the vaccine for young children.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for saying Holocaust is not about race

By Gitanjali Poonia

Dropping calls? Take steps to ensure it never happens again

By Amy Iverson

BYU football receives commitment from Oklahoma CB Korbyn Green

By Brandon Judd

Vanessa Bryant will be honored as a leading woman in sports for the Super Bowl

By Herb Scribner

House approves bill that could make it more costly to request public records

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison

By Gitanjali Poonia