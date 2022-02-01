A COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5? It could happen this month

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years old could be available for families everywhere by the end of February.

The news: Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to submit their COVID-19 vaccine plan for children under 5 years old to the Food and Drug Administration sometime this week, hoping to request emergency-use authorization for the vaccine, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: This would make a vaccine available for anyone 6 months to 5 years old, who represent the final bulk of people in the country who are ineligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Details: The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children would be a two-dose regimen.

If Pfizer waited for data on a three-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children, the company would have to wait until March to send the proposal to the FDA, The New York Times reports.

Flashback: Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration who now sits on Pfizer’s board, hinted at the vaccine being ready during an interview this past weekend with CBS News.

“There is some indication if you listen to federal health officials that they may be rethinking the vaccine ... in six months to four years old,” he said.

“And I’m hopeful that you could see some movement on trying to entertain that application earlier.

“Ultimately, the decision resides with FDA, but there is some indication that there may be an early reaction on that application.”

What’s next: Federal regulators would review the data with the hope of authorizing the vaccine for young children.