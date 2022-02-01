 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Is muscle pain an omicron variant symptom?

An omicron variant symptoms can be found in the knee area

By Herb Scribner
An illustration of the omicron COVID variant.
An illustration of the omicron COVID variant. An omicron variant symptoms can be found in the knee area.
Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Muscle pain has emerged as one of the biggest COVID-19 symptoms during the omicron variant wave.

What’s happening: Dr. Charu Dutt Arora, a COVID-19 expert who works with medical services at the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, said he has noticed muscle pain as one of the biggest recent symptoms, The Indian Express reports.

What he said: “Although people believe that Covid-19 is mainly a respiratory virus and causes only infection of the lungs, there have been multiple studies in the West which have shown that 63 percent of the patients infected by the Delta variant and 42 percent of the patients infected by the Omicron variant have reported back pain as one of the major symptoms,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

Details: The body will feel muscle pain in three different areas after a COVID-19 infection — the head, lower back and muscles.

Flashback: Back pain and muscle aches have been long-documented symptoms for the coronavirus. According to multiple experts, back pain can linger after infection.

  • “Back pain, though common in most viral fevers, but compared to Delta, Omicron patients tend to have more back pain and less loss of smell and taste,” said Dr. Ann Mary, a consultant of general medicine at Amrita Hospital in Kochi, told IANS, per Business Standard.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games — Box Elder needs 4 OTs to top Woods Cross

By James Edward

High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, including North Summit rallying to beat Duchesne

By McCade Pearson

How Utah State flipped the script to blow out Air Force

By Jeff Hunter

High school girls basketball: Olympus rolls past Highland with emphatic second half performance

By James Edward

The surprisingly simple ways to incentivize marriage

By W. Bradford Wilcox and Erik Randolph

What Justice Breyer’s retirement means for religion

By Kelsey Dallas