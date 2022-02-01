Is muscle pain an omicron variant symptom?

Muscle pain has emerged as one of the biggest COVID-19 symptoms during the omicron variant wave.

What’s happening: Dr. Charu Dutt Arora, a COVID-19 expert who works with medical services at the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, said he has noticed muscle pain as one of the biggest recent symptoms, The Indian Express reports.

What he said: “Although people believe that Covid-19 is mainly a respiratory virus and causes only infection of the lungs, there have been multiple studies in the West which have shown that 63 percent of the patients infected by the Delta variant and 42 percent of the patients infected by the Omicron variant have reported back pain as one of the major symptoms,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

Details: The body will feel muscle pain in three different areas after a COVID-19 infection — the head, lower back and muscles.

“The muscle pain is mainly around the knee area,” Arora said, per The Indian Express.

Flashback: Back pain and muscle aches have been long-documented symptoms for the coronavirus. According to multiple experts, back pain can linger after infection.