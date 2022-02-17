 clock menu more-arrow no yes
About 73% of U.S. is now immune to the omicron variant. Is that enough to return to normal?

Immunity to the omicron is high. So what does this mean for the future of the pandemic?

By Herb Scribner
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Immunity to the omicron variant is high. So what does this mean for the future of the pandemic?
Illustration by Michelle Budge, Deseret News

An estimated 73% of the American population has some sort of immunity to the omicron variant — a number that could rise to 80% by the middle of March, The Associated Press reports.

The news: Immunity to the coronavirus has been rising throughout the winter.

  • Right now, about half of all eligible Americans received their COVID-19 booster shot.
  • There have been about 80 million confirmed COVID-19 cases — with many more infections never being reported, according to the AP.

What they’re saying: “We have changed,” Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle, told the AP. “We have been exposed to this virus and we know how to deal with it.”

Why it matters: Public health officials are considering what to do next with COVID-19 restrictions as COVID-19 cases have gone down and immunity has risen.

