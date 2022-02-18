 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Dr. Fauci says we should be ‘inching’ toward normality. So what’s next?

Is COVID-19 over? Dr. Fauci explains what’s happening now

By Herb Scribner
Dr. Anthony Fauci talking on Capitol Hill.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, right, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Washington. The United States should be “inching” toward normality again, but not too quickly, as the coronavirus still rages throughout the country, according to Fauci.
Alex Brandon, Associated Press

The United States should be “inching” toward normality again, but not too quickly, as the coronavirus still rages throughout the country, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

What he said: Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said Wednesday in an interview with Reuters that the U.S. should slowly work toward normalcy.

  • “There is no perfect solution to this,” he said.
  • “The fact that the world and the United States and particularly certain parts of the United States are just up to here with COVID — they just really need to somehow get their life back,” he told Reuters.
  • “You don’t want to be reckless and throw everything aside, but you’ve got to start inching towards that.”

The conversation: Fauci’s comments come as other top health experts suggest the return to normal isn’t too far away.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday that CDC wants to give people a break from having to wear face masks to combat COVID-19, according to CNBC.

  • “We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer. We want to give people a break from things like mask wearing when these metrics are better and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen,” she said.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that mask restrictions may need to be lifted soon.

  • “That’s probably where they should have been all along. I think they’re going to make that adaptation because there clearly are parts of the country where prevalence is low enough now and heading in a positive direction that they can start lifting this mitigation,” he said.

