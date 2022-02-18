Dr. Fauci says we should be ‘inching’ toward normality. So what’s next?

The United States should be “inching” toward normality again, but not too quickly, as the coronavirus still rages throughout the country, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

What he said: Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said Wednesday in an interview with Reuters that the U.S. should slowly work toward normalcy.

“There is no perfect solution to this,” he said.

“The fact that the world and the United States and particularly certain parts of the United States are just up to here with COVID — they just really need to somehow get their life back,” he told Reuters.

“You don’t want to be reckless and throw everything aside, but you’ve got to start inching towards that.”

The conversation: Fauci’s comments come as other top health experts suggest the return to normal isn’t too far away.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday that CDC wants to give people a break from having to wear face masks to combat COVID-19, according to CNBC.

“We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer. We want to give people a break from things like mask wearing when these metrics are better and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen,” she said.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that mask restrictions may need to be lifted soon.