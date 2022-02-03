 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

A mysterious coronavirus variant has been found in New York City wastewater — and no one knows where it came from

New York City officials observed a potential new variant in wastewater, but say it is no threat to people

By Herb Scribner
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York City.
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York’s Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The fast-moving omicron variant is complicating a key question: How does the COVID-19 pandemic end and the world co-exist with this virus?
Seth Wenig, Associated Press

A team of researchers in New York City was searching for the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater when they discovered something surprising — viral fragments with a unique collection of mutations for a coronavirus variant that had been never been discovered.

Why this matters: This is a potential sign of a new undetected COVID-19 variant that hasn’t made its way through New York City or the country yet.

Yes, but: Researchers said there’s no evidence that the lineage could become a risk to humans since it’s been circulating for at least one year, according to The New York Times.

What’s happening: The New York City researchers published their recent findings in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

  • They’re still unsure where this potential variant came from.
  • They suspect the lineages may be coming from people who are infected with the coronavirus but aren’t captured by genetic sequencing.
  • The lineages could be coming from animals infected with COVID-19, including rats.

The bigger picture: “I think it’s really important that we find the source, and we have not been able to pin that down,” said one of the researchers, John Dennehy, a virologist at Queens College, according to The New York Times.

  • Understanding different COVID-19 lineages can be an important tool to understanding the virus itself.
  • Recently, a study published on the Research Square preprint platform ahead of peer review found that the omicron variant may be a combination of the BA.1 and B.35 lineages.
  • While BA.1 is strong enough to represent 4.17% of all COVID-19 cases, the B.35 lineage has only been seen in 0.0019% of sequences.

The bottom line: So while there may be new variants and lineages out there, some of them continue to go undetected.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Utah Jazz can breath again after gritty win over the Denver Nuggets

By Sarah Todd

No. 3 Utah at No. 22 UCLA: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet

By Trent Wood

Two ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Easter eggs only ‘Clone Wars’ fans will understand

By Herb Scribner

Why Utah’s GOP congressmen say ‘do-nothing’ competition bill fails to counter China

By Dennis Romboy

Utah House approves $5 million to provide mental health services for first responders

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Utah bill to declare state — not cities or counties — has final say on gun regulation clears Senate

By Katie McKellar