A mysterious coronavirus variant has been found in New York City wastewater — and no one knows where it came from

A team of researchers in New York City was searching for the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater when they discovered something surprising — viral fragments with a unique collection of mutations for a coronavirus variant that had been never been discovered.

Why this matters: This is a potential sign of a new undetected COVID-19 variant that hasn’t made its way through New York City or the country yet.

Yes, but: Researchers said there’s no evidence that the lineage could become a risk to humans since it’s been circulating for at least one year, according to The New York Times.

What’s happening: The New York City researchers published their recent findings in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

They’re still unsure where this potential variant came from.

They suspect the lineages may be coming from people who are infected with the coronavirus but aren’t captured by genetic sequencing.

The lineages could be coming from animals infected with COVID-19, including rats.

The bigger picture: “I think it’s really important that we find the source, and we have not been able to pin that down,” said one of the researchers, John Dennehy, a virologist at Queens College, according to The New York Times.

Understanding different COVID-19 lineages can be an important tool to understanding the virus itself.

Recently, a study published on the Research Square preprint platform ahead of peer review found that the omicron variant may be a combination of the BA.1 and B.35 lineages.

While BA.1 is strong enough to represent 4.17% of all COVID-19 cases, the B.35 lineage has only been seen in 0.0019% of sequences.

The bottom line: So while there may be new variants and lineages out there, some of them continue to go undetected.