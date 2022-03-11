The top omicron and delta variant symptoms to know as deltacron emerges

Scientists recently discovered a new coronavirus variant that combines the omicron variant and the delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

Details: The new variant — called “deltacron” — combines the spike protein of the omicron variant with the “body” of the delta variant, according to a new study posted on Tuesday on medRxiv.



With that in mind, here’s a quick breakdown of the top delta variant symptoms and omicron variant symptoms to be aware of as the variant emerges.

The top delta variant symptoms

The delta variant started to spread across the United States in the late summer and early fall of 2021, delaying a return to normal in the country.

The Food and Drug Administration at that point released a list of the eight delta variant symptoms to be mindful of:



Fever and chills.

Sore throat or cough.

Low energy and fatigue.

Headaches.

Nausea.

Loss of sense of smell.

Loss of sense of taste.

Symptoms like a common cold.

The top omicron variant symptoms

Once the delta variant cases dipped, normality seemed right around the corner. But on Thanksgiving weekend in 2021, scientists announced the appearance of the omicron variant, which had started to spread in Africa and across Europe before making its way to the United States, as I reported for the Deseret News.

By January, symptoms had emerged for the omicron variant. Business Insider used data from the Zoe COVID Symptom Study to identify the top 14 omicron variant symptoms:



Runny nose.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Sneezing.

Sore throat.

Persistent cough.

Hoarse voice.

Chills or shivers.

Fever.

Dizziness.

Brain fog.

Muscle pains.

Loss of smell.

Chest pain.

“The fact that there is not that much of it, that even the two cases we saw were different, suggests that it’s probably not going to elevate to a variant of concern level,” he told USA Today.