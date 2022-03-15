New COVID-19 variants are coming soon, expert says

New coronavirus variants could emerge soon, shifting the pandemic’s state of play once again.

Driving the news: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” over the weekend that there will be more coronavirus variants soon, which might be reason enough to receive another COVID-19 booster shot.



Bourla said the current vaccines aren’t effective enough for the long term, so new vaccines will need to be made to tackle future variants.

What they’re saying: “Variants are coming and omicron was the first one ... but also we know that the duration of the protection doesn’t last very long,” he said.



“So what we are trying to do, and we’re working very diligently right now, it is to make not only a vaccine that will protect against all variants, including omicron, but also something that can protect for at least a year.”

The bigger picture: Experts are monitoring potential coronavirus variants to stay ahead of any future COVID-19 outbreak.



CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a segment on “60 Minutes” that the CDC is constantly looking for new variants.

“We want to be able to detect 0.1% of any new variant that comes into this country with 99% certainty,” Walensky said.

However, “deltacron” has not been spreading too far yet, which has been a signal to experts that the variant isn’t one of major concern.