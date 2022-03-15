Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 
New COVID-19 variants are coming soon, expert says

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 15, 2022 8 a.m. MDT
An illustration of COVID-19.

Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

New coronavirus variants could emerge soon, shifting the pandemic’s state of play once again.

Driving the news: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” over the weekend that there will be more coronavirus variants soon, which might be reason enough to receive another COVID-19 booster shot.

  • Bourla said the current vaccines aren’t effective enough for the long term, so new vaccines will need to be made to tackle future variants.
What they’re saying: “Variants are coming and omicron was the first one ... but also we know that the duration of the protection doesn’t last very long,” he said.

  • “So what we are trying to do, and we’re working very diligently right now, it is to make not only a vaccine that will protect against all variants, including omicron, but also something that can protect for at least a year.”

The bigger picture: Experts are monitoring potential coronavirus variants to stay ahead of any future COVID-19 outbreak.


Most recently, the World Health Organization confirmed a new COVID-19 variant called “deltacron,” which appears to be a mixture of the delta variant and the omicron variant, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • However, “deltacron” has not been spreading too far yet, which has been a signal to experts that the variant isn’t one of major concern.

