70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study.

Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections.



These patients often struggle to perform on cognitive exams.

About 75% of the patients said they can’t work because of their symptoms, too.

Symptoms: Most of these long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific COVID-19 symptoms:



Memory

Concentration problems

What they’re saying: “Long COVID has received very little attention politically or medically. It urgently needs to be taken more seriously, and cognitive issues are an important part of this. When politicians talk about ‘Living with COVID’ – that is, unmitigated infection, this is something they ignore. The impact on the working population could be huge,” said study senior author Dr. Lucy Cheke in a university release.



Experts continue to identify a number of COVID-19 symptoms people experience months after infection.