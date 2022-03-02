Facebook Twitter
This new CDC tool can help you find your county’s COVID-19 risk level

What to know about the new CDC tool on COVID-19 transmission rates

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 2, 2022 8 a.m. MST
Caiden Bishop places her COVID-19 swab into a vial.

Caiden Bishop places her COVID-19 swab into a vial held by registered nurse Emily Mateo&nbsp;at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new tool, “COVID-19 County Check,” that can help you stay safe against the coronavirus.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new tool that can help you stay safe against the novel coronavirus.

  • The tool — called the “COVID-19 County Check” — allows you to find community COVID-19 transmission levels and prevention steps by each county.

Why this matters: The new CDC tool makes it easier for you to assess whether or not you should mask up, quarantine or avoid social settings in this new phase of the pandemic.

How it works: Visit the CDC’s website to find the new tool.

  • Pick your state.
  • Pick your county.
  • Hit go.
  • From there, you’ll see details about your state’s and county’s COVID-19 transmission rates.
Utah and Salt Lake County: I used the tool to see Salt Lake County’s risk level right now. The CDC tool listed it as “medium.”

  • “If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions,” the CDC page said.
  • The page advises people to get their recent round of COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tool.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a new tool to assess COVID-19 risk in your community.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The bottom line: The new tool can help people discover the COVID-19 risk in their own areas, keeping them safe from the novel coronavirus.

