The omicron variant might be deadlier than the flu

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus was at least 40% deadlier than the seasonal flu, according to a new study from Japanese scientists.

What happened: The new study found that the fatality case rate for omicron in Japan was about 0.13%, Bloomberg reports.



That’s lower than the 4.25% case fatality rate from early in the COVID-19 outbreak.

The seasonal flu has a fatality rate of about 0.006% to 0.09%, the researchers said, according to Bloomberg.

Since its arrival, COVID-19 has often been compared to the seasonal flu due to the symptoms and how quickly it can spread.

The bigger picture: The research comes as states across the country have started to lower mitigation efforts and mask mandates.

