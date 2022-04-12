COVID-19 vaccines carry a low risk of heart conditions, new research finds

The coronavirus vaccines carry a low risk of developing inflammatory heart conditions, according to a new large study.

A new study — which reviewed 22 different studies — found the risk of myocarditis in people who received the COVID-19 vaccine was not different than that of non-COVID-19 vaccines, per The Wall Street Journal.



Heart risk associated with COVID-19 vaccines was lower than after getting the smallpox vaccination, too.

The risk of heart conditions from the COVID-19 vaccines was “about the same as in influenza, measles, mumps, and rubella, and polio vaccines,” according to Seeking Alpha.

“The overall risk of myopericarditis appears to be no different for this very new group of vaccines against Covid-19 than for traditional vaccines against other pathogens,” the authors wrote, per The Guardian.

second study — published Monday in the journal Circulation — found about 54 out of nearly 57,000 adults suffering from acute myocarditis, showing that there’s a low amount of people experiencing the condition from the vaccines.

Multiple reports over the last two years pointed to myocarditis as a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. There has been a lot of research looking for a link between the vaccine and myocarditis issues.

