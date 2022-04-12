COVID-19 vaccines carry a low risk of heart conditions, new research finds

The coronavirus vaccines carry a low risk of developing inflammatory heart conditions, according to a new large study.
A new study — which reviewed 22 different studies — found the risk of myocarditis in people who received the COVID-19 vaccine was not different than that of non-COVID-19 vaccines, per The Wall Street Journal.
- Heart risk associated with COVID-19 vaccines was lower than after getting the smallpox vaccination, too.
- The risk of heart conditions from the COVID-19 vaccines was “about the same as in influenza, measles, mumps, and rubella, and polio vaccines,” according to Seeking Alpha.
- “The overall risk of myopericarditis appears to be no different for this very new group of vaccines against Covid-19 than for traditional vaccines against other pathogens,” the authors wrote, per The Guardian.
A second study — published Monday in the journal Circulation — found about 54 out of nearly 57,000 adults suffering from acute myocarditis, showing that there’s a low amount of people experiencing the condition from the vaccines.
Multiple reports over the last two years pointed to myocarditis as a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. There has been a lot of research looking for a link between the vaccine and myocarditis issues.
- Back in February 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that younger males may be at risk for heart conditions from the vaccine.
- The CDC said young males should wait longer between vaccine doses to lower the risk.