8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate.



Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now.

Soon after, about half of the partygoers tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, the omicron variant had just started to spread, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted an annual holiday party among fully vaccinated people, who had to take a rapid COVID-19 test the day before the party, per The Wall Street Journal.

Details: Researchers in Norway conducted a study that interviewed 111 out of 117 guests from a party on Nov. 26, 2021, which had an omicron variant outbreak.



The researchers said there were eight key symptoms among all the partygoers.

Symptoms: Per The Independent, the researchers said that the top symptoms from the patient included:



Cough.

Runny nose.

Fatigue.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Muscle pain.

Fever.

Sneezing.

Yes, and: “The study found that cough, runny nose and fatigue were among the most common symptoms in the vaccinated individuals while sneezing and fever were least common,” according to The Independent.

The bottom line: A new version of the omicron variant — the BA.2.12.1 variant — makes up one-fifth of COVID-19 cases right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Understanding the symptoms of the omicron variant can help you stay safe.

