Monday, April 25, 2022 | 
Coronavirus U.S. & World

A first: FDA approves COVID-19 treatment for young children

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Veklury, a COVID-19 treatment drug, to include pediatric patients

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
   
Illustration of the omicron variant

Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday that it has approved the COVID-19 drug remdesivir, sold under the brand Veklury, to treat patients as young as 28 days and weighing about 7 pounds.

Why it matters: This is the first coronavirus treatment approved for young children, revoking emergency authorization of the treatment for those younger than 12 and less than 88 pounds with COVID-19.

Clinical trials still assess whether children younger than 5 years of age should get vaccinated.

Details: The treatment, given as an injection, isn’t a substitute for getting the vaccine.

  • The approval of the treatment drug is supported by results from phase 3 clinical trials in adults, as well as “a phase 2/3, single-arm, open-label clinical study” with 53 pediatric patients (at least 28 days of age and weighing more than 7 pounds) who received Veklury for up to 10 days. The results were similar to those seen in adults.

What they’re saying: “As COVID-19 can cause severe illness in children, some of whom do not currently have a vaccination option, there continues to be a need for safe and effective COVID-19 treatment options for this population,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

  • “Today’s approval of the first COVID-19 therapeutic for this population demonstrates the agency’s commitment to that need.”
The bigger picture: Last week, 37,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported, the first increase since January, according to ABC News.

  • Numbers still remain lower than during other surges and only a small percentage of cases have resulted in hospitalization and death.
  • Even so, the rise in cases among children is concerning, especially when some are not eligible to receive the vaccine yet.
