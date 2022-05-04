How long are you immune from COVID-19 after being infected?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of April 29, 60% of the entire United States population has been infected with COVID-19. What does this mean in terms of immunity?

Immunity levels vary: There is not one answer when it comes to COVID-19 immunity. The length and strength of immunity from the virus depends on many different factors, such as vaccination status and individual health levels.



“Some people develop more antibodies after an infection than others. It’s also not clear exactly how antibody levels correlate with protection against infection, so a positive antibody test doesn’t necessarily mean you’re immune to the virus,” Dr. Kristie Clarke, co-lead for the CDC’s COVID-19 Epidemiology and Surveillance Taskforce Seroprevalence Team, told Time magazine.

For those who haven’t been vaccinated: Johns Hopkins Medicine states that those who are not vaccinated are more than two times as likely to be infected with COVID-19, as opposed to those who have been vaccinated, even after they had been recently infected with COVID-19.

There is no long-term study that can give a definite answer, but the CDC recommends that those who aren’t up to date on vaccinations should quarantine for at least five days after exposure to someone with COVID-19, even if they have already been infected.

The University of South Carolina reported that even people who have been infected with COVID-19 should get vaccinated to ensure the best protection against the virus.

Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at Northwell Health in New York, told Time magazine that it would be “‘very unusual’ to get COVID-19 within 90 days of a previous case.”

For those who are fully vaccinated: The CDC states that people who have had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 90 days and are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine if they’ve come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.



A study in the New England Journal of Medicine states that “hybrid immunity” — immunity from a COVID-19 infection, along with full vaccination and booster status — can last up to one year.

Although vaccinations have been shown to reduce chances of COVID-19 infection, a study published in the Lancet states that vaccine effectiveness waned by about 20-30% within six months.

Children have longer immunity: Time magazine cited a study that found that more children than adults carried antibodies six months after infection.

