Christian Ross poses for a headshot outside the Triad Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

Deseret News announced the promotion of Christian Ross to vice president of product and technology, recognizing more than a decade of leadership and innovation in the company’s digital transformation.

For the past 13 years, Christian has played a pivotal role as head of product and technology in advancing the Deseret News’ digital systems, technology platforms and product strategy.

“Christian’s unique background in both journalism and technology makes him an exceptional leader who understands the evolving needs of both newsroom and audience in a rapidly changing media landscape,” said Burke Olsen, publisher of the Deseret News.

Christian’s leadership has been especially influential in developing and implementing a forward-looking AI strategy across the organization.

“As we carry forward our founding legacy rooted in liberty and truth, Christian is helping us harness new tools like artificial intelligence – not to replace our journalistic values, but to strengthen them,“ said Olsen. ”His vision is enabling us to deliver principled, high-quality reporting with greater speed and relevance, all while upholding the faith-driven mission and foundational values that define who we are.”

About the Deseret News

The Deseret News is Utah’s oldest newspaper and the Beehive state’s longest continuously operating business. Its primary focus is digital and its reach is national and global with over half of online readers living outside of Utah.