A University of Utah student studies in the J. Willard Marriott Library at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Tuition and fees will go up at all degree-granting colleges and universities in the Utah System of Higher Education.

Tuition and fees at Utah’s state-supported colleges and universities are going up this fall.

The Utah Board of Higher Education spent most of Friday meeting with presidents of Utah’s degree-granting institutions, who made their cases for proposed increases in tuition and fees at their respective institutions.

Across the system, tuition and fee adjustments ranged from a combined 2.61% increase at Weber State University to 3.98% at Salt Lake Community College. The board approved a 3.3% systemwide weighted average increase, with the board voting to amend tuition and fee increases proposed by some institutions.

The Utah System of Higher Education released figures for tuition and fees combined. The Deseret News is seeking data reflecting only tuition changes.

The board granted the percentage increases requested by the University of Utah, Weber State University, Snow College and Southern Utah University, the latter seeking its first tuition increase in five years. However, the board slightly reduced requests from Utah State University, Utah Valley University, Utah Tech University and Salt Lake Community College.

Tuition rates for technical education offered at technical colleges and at degree-granting institutions will not increase this fall.

“It was important for the Utah Board of Higher Education to see prudent tuition and fee requests from Utah System of Higher Education institutions,” said Amanda Covington, chairwoman of the Utah Board of Higher Education in a statement.

“The board conducted a rigorous review of the proposals and is focused on ensuring college is affordable and accessible for Utah students. We meticulously reviewed the tuition and fee requests to uphold our commitment and charge. Higher education delivers a significant return on investment for Utah students, and we recognize the precious dollars students contribute toward their training and education as they work to achieve their goals,” she said.

The board-approved tuition and fee adjustments will go into effect for the 2024-25 academic year.

Legislative appropriations generally cover 75% of the compensation increases extended to employees at state colleges and universities, leaving the system of higher education to fund the remaining 25%, primarily through tuition increases or efficiencies.

Tuitions assessed by many USHE schools are lower than their national peers. Even with the increases approved by the board, they will remain lower or highly competitive.

A year ago, there were no tuition increases after Utah Gov. Spencer Cox directed the state higher education system to freeze tuition over his concerns about rising college costs.

To mitigate the impact, the Utah Legislature appropriated 12.5% in state tax funds — half of the 25% match requirement. Degree-granting colleges and universities were expected to cover the other 12.5% internally. General student fees were also frozen but the system was allowed to adjust tuition for new graduate programs.

Last year, the Utah Legislature passed legislation that replaced the 18-member higher education board with a 10-member board. Cox replaced every member of the previous board with his appointees, most of them leaders of industry.

“The governor wants Utah’s colleges and universities to be more aligned with workforce needs and responsive to keeping tuition low, and he believes this board will do that,” according to a statement from his office at the time.

A legislative audit in 2018 criticized the then-Utah State Board of Regents for “superficial review” of proposed tuition increases.

Covington said going forward, the Board of Higher Education has asked the Commissioner of Higher Education’s office “to work closely with the institutions to capture and evaluate cost reductions and additional efficiency measures as tuition and fee requests are made.”