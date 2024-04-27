Weber State University faculty honor actor Rainn Wilson with an honorary doctoral degree at Weber State University’s commencement program at the Dee Events Center in Ogden on Friday, April 26, 2024.

“The Office” star Rainn Wilson addressed 3,700 Weber State University graduates at their Friday night commencement ceremony, delivering a message on faith, hope, love and overcoming adversity — while also telling jokes that left the crowd roaring with laughter.

Wilson is best known for playing Dwight Schrute on “The Office.” He has also spoken and written about his Baha’i faith, and his address to the students included several references to religious principles, including telling them to “keep hope alive, like Jesus.”

To warm up the crowd, he told half a dozen “Office”-related jokes. Then, through the roars of laugher, Wilson reminded the audience, “This isn’t Dwight’s speech this is Rainn’s speech.”

“Let’s face it, I’m old, I’ve been through a lot, I’ve suffered, I’ve pounded my head against the wall both literally and figuratively. I’ve tried a lot of things and failed at a lot of things,” Wilsons said.

The actor then explained how he has dealt with a slew of mental health struggles, such as addiction and anxiety, and how he has learned to navigate through these struggles. “I’ve gained a lot of what us oldster boomers would call wisdom over the years,” he said.

Drawing from his life experiences, Wilson asked graduates to cultivate qualities that will help them live a joyful life in an age of cynicism.

“I am going to bestow upon all of you here today the meaning of life,” said Wilson.

He then shared five guidelines to help guide the way.

1. ‘Gather a bouquet of virtues’

The characteristics we nourish now will define who we become, Wilson explained.

He suggested to “attempt to emulate some of his Holinesses’ better qualities — the ones we heard about in all those beautiful, wonderful Sunday school stories. Kindness, Humility. Service. Joy. Forgiveness. Wisdom. And honesty. Most call these qualities spiritual virtues and if you are not of a spiritual bent, you can simply refer to them as positive character traits or leadership qualities.”

He compared virtuous qualities to flowers, “Compassion is a rose. Love is a lily.” Throughout our lives, we should gather these qualities so at the end of our lives, we can show off a beautiful bouquet of characteristics.

He left the graduates with a suggestion: “Create an exercise plan for your character qualities. Instead of leg day, have one day a week be compassion day. Instead of cardio in the mornings, work out your morning gratitude.”

2. ‘Be other-centered’

Rather than becoming self-centered, Wilson advised Weber grads to become “other-centered.” Serving others, even in small ways, will kindle more happiness than turning to self-indulgent vices like shopping, partying or gaming.

“Basically everything the world is telling you about finding joy is wrong,” Wilson said. “Buying stuff, gaining social status, looking sexy, seeking distraction, partying and doing all the stuff the cool kids are doing on Instagram and on TV ads and in music videos, actually takes us further away from bliss. Don’t buy it for a second.”

“I implore you to walk out of this ceremony with a decision for this next chapter of you lives to move towards being other-centered instead of self-centered.”

3. ‘Live like it’s Dungeons and Dragons’

“How many D&D nerds are out there?” Wilson asked. A sea of hands went up.

Our phones, social media and other apps keep us from connecting with our family, friends and forging new relationships, Wilson explained. “They create the illusion of connection when in actuality they disconnect us”

On the contrary, social games like Dungeons and Dragons bring people together in uplifting ways, he said.

“It’s all about relationships,” Wilson said. “I’m only half joking about Dungeons and Dragons. Anything you can possible do to stay deeply connected to others is imperative in harnessing a life of fulfillment and meaning.”

He continued: “Lean on the beautiful friendships you’ve cultivated here during your four, or five or six years at Weber State. And lean into ever-expanding circles of interpersonal relationships you make in the coming years.”

4. ‘Devote yourself to love’

“What keeps us from loving each other fully?” Wilson asked. “What are the barriers we have put up to love? Why don’t we love more? Well, here’s one: fear. Fear is the opposite of love. You literally — this is true — you literally cannot fear if you turn your heart to love, it’s the antidote.”

Wilson asked the audience to take part in an “experiment” — attempt to feel love and fear simultaneously. After moments of silence, “You can’t do it!,” he declared.

Then, he put the audience up to a second test: Have a “warm interaction” with fellow attendees through eye contact, handshakes and chatter.

“So, what stops us from loving more deeply these fellow spiritual beings, having a spiritual experience with the light and warmth of the sun all the time? Fact: Its the illusion of separateness,” Wilson said.

“We share one root system. The same DNA, we are actually one. Skin color, background, race and class differences, gender and sexuality — we are all one”

5. ‘Keep hope alive’

Finally, Wilson told graduates to “keep hope alive.”

During his twenties, Wilson had a “profound” conversation with a former acting coach. When Wilson shared that he felt depressed, bitter and cynical, his coach gave him a warning: “‘Don’t do it. You can’t be cynical. You can’t be pessimistic.’” He told Wilson to, “‘Keep hope alive. Show people the way. Keep going. Bring joy. Keep hope alive.’”

Wilson left the graduates with his own words of wisdom.

“Don’t give into the bitterness and the cynicism and pessimism of these modern times. Keep hope alive, like Jesus — and SpongeBob. Bring Joy into your work, into your family life, into your friendships and above all, into your service to others. Trust me. If you do, you’ll be greatly rewarded.”