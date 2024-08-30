2103-06 019 2103-06 Elder Stevenson Devotional Devotional address by Gary E. Stevenson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. March 02, 2021 Photo by Jaren Wilkey © BYU PHOTO 2021 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-73222103-06 019 21FTB Position Group Shoes 2021 BYU Football March 02, 2021 Photo by Jaren Wilkey © BYU PHOTO 2021 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322

Here’s a quick-read, integrated calendar of all the scheduled devotional and forum speakers for BYU, BYU-Idaho, BYU-Hawaii and Ensign College.

Highlights include a BYU forum address by Dallas Jenkins, director of “The Chosen,” and devotionals by four members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — Elders Gary E. Stevenson, Dieter F. Uchtdorf, David A. Bednar and Dale G. Renlund — of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church sponsors the four schools through the Church Educational System.

Here is the full CES fall semester schedule for devotionals and forums, which are open to the public:

September

10 - BYU: BYU President Shane Reese and Sister Wendy Reese.

10 - BYU-Hawaii: BYU-Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III and Sister Monica S. Kauwe.

17 - BYU: Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

17 - BYU-Idaho: BYU-Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III and Sister Jennifer Meredith.

17 - BYU-Hawaii: Elder John H. Groberg, emeritus General Authority Seventy.

17 - Ensign College: Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch and Sister Alynda Kusch.

21 - BYU-Idaho: Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles (Saturday Devotional).

24 - BYU Forum: David French.

24 - BYU-Hawaii: Isaiah Walker, academic vice president.

24 - Ensign College: Brent D. Fillmore, Institute director.

October

1 - BYU: Shima Baughman, Law School.

1 - BYU-Idaho: Danny Ricks, Religious Education faculty.

1 - BYU-Hawaii: Casey Cluff, senior project manager, Special Projects Department; and Sister Barb Cluff, service missionary.

1 - Ensign College: Gayle Randall, alumni specialist.

8 - BYU: Homecoming opening ceremony.

8 - BYU-Idaho: Jennie Pardoe, Theatre and Dance faculty.

8 - BYU-Hawaii, Kivalu Ramanlal, Kaneohe Hawaii Stake president.

8 - Ensign College: Jennifer Harrison, accounting program chair.

15 - BYU: Elder Takashi Wada, General Authority Seventy.

15 - BYU-Idaho: Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor, Sunday School General Presidency, former NFL and BYU player.

15 - BYU-Hawaii: Curtis Lefrandt, student experience director.

15 - Ensign College: Sean Murdock, computer science program chair.

17 - BYU-Idaho Forum: Michelle Amos, NASA Electronics design engineer (Thursday).

22 - BYU: Elder Jörg Klebingat, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

22 - BYU-Idaho: Kevin J Worthen, former president of Brigham Young University.

22 - BYU-Hawaii: Mark Fitzgerald, chief compliance officer.

22 - Ensign College: Elder Claudio R. M. Costa, emeritus General Authority Seventy.

29 - BYU Forum: Dallas Jenkins.

29 - BYU-Idaho: Michelle D. Craig, former first counselor, Young Women General Presidency.

29 - BYU-Hawaii: Susiane Manning, clinical counselor.

29 - Ensign College: TBA

November

3 - Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults, Elder David A. Bednar, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles (Sunday).

5 - BYU: Sister Amy L. Wright, first counselor in the Primary General Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

5 - BYU-Idaho: Tom Waldron, Engineering Technology faculty.

5 - BYU-Hawaii: Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, General Authority Seventy.

12 - BYU: Ty Hopkins, BYU life sciences.

12 - BYU-Idaho: Elder Hans T. Boom, General Authority Seventy.

12 - BYU-Hawaii: Sheena Alaiasa, Pacific Heritage Academy director.

12 - Ensign College: BYU-Pathway Worldwide President Brian Ashton.

17 - BYU-Hawaii: Elder Dale G. Renlund, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Sister Ruth L. Renlund (Sunday).

19 - BYU Forum: Melissa S. Kearney.

19 - BYU-Idaho: Janalee Meeker, Student Honor administrator.

19 - Ensign College: Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, General Authority Seventy.

26 - BYU-Idaho: Richard Whiting, Sociology and Social Work faculty.

26 - BYU-Hawaii: TBA

December

3 - BYU: Elder Anthony D. Perkins, General Authority Seventy.

3 - BYU-Idaho: Ryan Buttars, Auxiliary Services managing director.

3 - BYU-Hawaii: Christmas Devotional

3 - Ensign College: Moroni Juarez, Outreach and Admissions counselor.

10 - BYU: Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

10 - BYU-Idaho: Marc Stewart, budget officer.

19 - BYU-Idaho Fall Commencement: Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy and Commissioner of the Church Educational System (Thursday).

BYU-Hawaii devotionals begin at 11 a.m. Hawaii Time (3 p.m. MT) in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii. Devotionals can be viewed live on www.byuh.edu/live-stream and archived on the BYU–Hawaii Speeches website.

BYU devotionals and forum are held on Tuesdays at 11:05 a.m MT in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. They are broadcast on BYUtv and archived on the BYU Speeches website.

Ensign College devotionals are held on Tuesdays at 11:10 a.m. at the Conference Center Little Theater in Salt Lake City. Devotionals are archived online at www.ensign.edu/devotionals.

BYU-Idaho devotionals and forums begin at 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday, with some exceptions, in the BYU-Idaho Center in Rexburg, Idaho. They are broadcast live on www.byui.edu/devotionals, BYU-Idaho Speeches and BYU-Idaho Radio.

“The Chosen” has filmed on the Jerusalem set in Goshen, Utah, owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has led director Dallas Jenkins to call Utah one of the homes of “The Chosen.” He will speak at a BYU forum on Oct. 29.

Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, during filming of a faith-based streaming series on the life of Jesus Christ called "The Chosen" at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Jerusalem set in Goshen, Utah County, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News