Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) takes a selfie with fans after the game in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9.

In January 1986, then-BYU President Jeffrey R. Holland expressed disappointment during a campus devotional because fans of the school’s football team booed their National Championship-winning quarterback during a game a couple of months earlier.

“If someone can explain to me the Christianity of that, I invite you to do so quickly,” he said.

He had a different message for BYU fans on Tuesday that was read before the start of a campus forum featuring New York Times columnist David French. The acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said he was proud of the university and its fans after Saturday’s 38-9 home victory over Kansas State.

BYU President Shane Reese read President Holland’s note to more than 6,500 students, faculty and staff at the Marriott Center:

“Dear Mr. French and President Reese,

“Please forgive this intrusion into your formal schedule, but I really must congratulate the university, specifically Cougar Nation, for the remarkable goodwill you extended to Kansas State University, including your support for the high school coach of the quarterback, playing of the Kansas State fight song and providing an atmosphere and an enjoyable time.

“Social media is ablaze with all that was done, including Cosmo’s defiance of gravity. I am so proud of your courtesy and behavior.

“Signed, Jeffrey R. Holland.

“P.S. It didn’t hurt that we won the game.”



The BYU band did indeed play Kansas State’s fight song and staff gave ice cream to K-State fans, which has become a tradition at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Kansas State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson expressed his gratitude that more than 950 BYU fans had donated $40,000 to help his high school principal, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 large-cell neuroendocrine thymic cancer.

“It just goes to show that there’s a lot of great people in this world, “and it’s bigger than football,” the freshman quarterback said.

Johnson instigated the fundraiser with a goal to raise $20,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, donors had provided more than $50,000 and Johnson had raised the goal to $80,000.

Johnson told the Wichita Eagle that BYU fans complimented him Saturday for starting the fundraiser for Chris Botts.

“That was probably one of the weirdest environments I’ve been a part of,” Johnson said. “It was like their fans were encouraging, almost. Most of the time the fans try to heckle you or say bad things about you before the game. But all their fans were encouraging. It was just a different environment to be in.”

Johnson said BYU fans were so nice to the Wildcats that they stayed late and complimented them on their way off the field and into the locker room.

“After the game people were saying, ‘Good job’ or ‘Keep your heads up.’ It was just weird, because fans don’t say that after the game, especially after they beat you like that. Definitely something I have never been a part of and never experienced. I probably won’t experience something like that again.”

Tim Fitzgerald, publisher of GoPowercat, a Kansas State fan publication, also praised BYU in a YouTube video.

“I’ve got to compliment BYU fans. Their kindness is overwhelming,” he said.

Fitzgerald said a K-State player’s parents reported walking half a mile to their hotel from the stadium and receiving only positive comments about their team and school.

“The human race likes to divide itself, whether it’s skin color, tribe, nationality or religion, and sometimes religion is a point of friction,” Fitzgerald said. “Let’s be honest, we all have our differences, but when you come first with love and you come first with understanding and compassion, that’s all that really matters to someone else, and they do that. I think it’s a beautiful lesson for all of us.”

Like President Holland, he was staggered by the latest feat of BYU’s mascot, Cosmo, who was back playing with fire on Saturday.

“The place went nuts when Cosmo — by the way, college sports’ best mascot, if not the best of all mascots — he did a backflip with a barbell with the weights,” Fitzgerald said. “It was only 70 pounds, but understand this, they were on fire, and he did a backflip holding the barbell. Apparently he doesn’t obey gravity.”

Behind the Scenes

After Reese read President Holland’s note, cheers and applause erupted from the audience.

The note was “from one of BYU’s best-beloved alumni,” said Justin Collings, academic vice president.

“President Holland,” he added, “if you’re somehow listening, we know how much you love this university, and we hope you know how much we love you.”

BYU President Shane Reese reads a message from President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at the campus forum in the Marriott Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. | Ellie Alder /BYU Photo