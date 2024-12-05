The Light the World Giving Machines sat on Temple Square for a press conference on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. They have moved to the Church of Our Saviour on Park Avenue for the rest of the Christmas season.

Times Square hosted the launch of the Light the World Giving Machines in Manhattan again this week, but that’s not where New Yorkers, tourists and other visitors will find one now.

The NYC Giving Machines moved from the corner of Broadway and 46th Street — where reps from 14 major charities gathered for interviews with national, international and local news outlets on Monday — to Park Avenue.

That’s not far from Broadway and Times Square at all. And the setting is a nice fit for the Light the World initiative, which is designed to help people focus on Jesus Christ during the Christmas season.

“In New York, our Giving Machine will be only about 10 blocks away from here,” said Monsignor Kevin Sullivan of the Catholic Archdiocese of New York, at the end of Monday’s event. “It will be in front of the church that I am (the administrator), Our Saviour Church on Park Avenue and 38th Street.”

Monsigner Sullivan then issued an invitation.

“If anybody is coming to Times Square, take a walk just a few blocks away and give to the Giving Machine in New York. If you’re taking the train into Grand Central Station, walk a few blocks south and use the Giving Machine. If you’re coming into Penn Station, take a walk and use the Giving Machine on Park Avenue and 38th Street,” he said.

“I’ll just end by saying that we have put that Giving Machine next to the scene of the Nativity from Bethlehem of 2,000 years ago. We’ve done that intentionally, because religion cannot be just turning in on ourselves. Even more so it cannot be used as a weapon to divide us from each other. We’ve put that Giving Machine near that very beautiful scene of the Nativity, because we want to communicate that if we worship God, we need to give to our neighbors in need.

“I thank The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for this wonderful initiative gathering us all together, and I invite you all to be givers this season.”

