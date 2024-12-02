Edmund Gwenn is Kris Kringle, trying to convince a little girl (Natalie Wood) that he's for real in "Miracle on 34th Street" (1947).

Christmas festivities are in full swing, which, for many families, means watching favorite Christmas movies, most of which center around Santa Claus, presents and romance.

But, if you would prefer to add a more faith-centered Christmas story to your watchlist this year, there are plenty of movies to pick from.

Here are 10 faith-based Christmas movies you can watch as a family this holiday season.

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (1947)

When an old, curmudgeonly man named Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) fills in as Santa Clause during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, he proves to be a major hit. Kris begins making regular appearances at the store as Santa, where he spreads Christmas cheer to the customers — and eventually claims to be the real Santa Claus.

His claim draws skepticism from some, prompting a legal battle questioning Kris’ sanity and legitimacy. An optimistic lawyer comes to Kris’ defense, and rekindles the true essence of Christmas and the power of faith.

Rating: G

Where to watch: Disney+

‘The Nativity Story’

After receiving a visit from the angel Gabriel, Mary (Keisha Castle-Hughes) and her betrothed, Joseph (Oscar Isaac), must make the journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Rent on YouTube TV, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

‘The Small One’

A young boy in ancient Palestine is ordered by his father to sell his beloved donkey, who he calls Small One.

When he can’t find any buyers at the Nazareth market, the boy meets a kindhearted man named Joseph, who needs transportation to Bethlehem.

Rating: G

Where to watch: Disney+

‘A Christmas Carol’ (1984)

On a chilly Christmas Eve, a miserly old man named Scrooge (George C. Scott) is visited by spirits of Christmas past, present and future.

The transformative journey opens Scrooge’s heart and he rediscovers compassion.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+

‘The Star’

A courageous donkey named Bo (Steven Yeun) and his quirky animal friends embark on a journey which makes them unsung heroes in the birth of Jesus Christ.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night’

A classic telling of the story of the birth of Jesus Christ with a special performance from Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo Bocelli.

Rating: TV-PG

Where to watch: BYUtv, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Hulu

Related Andrea Bocelli sang at the Oscars for the first time in 25 years

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

When a discouraged businessman, George Bailey (James Stewart), reaches his breaking point on Christmas Eve, a guardian angel intervenes and offers George a glimpse of the world without his presence.

The guardian angel shows George how all the good deeds in his lifetime have played an irreplaceable role in the lives of those around him.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

‘Journey to Bethlehem’

A Christmas musical that incorporates classic Christmas songs and new pop songs to tell the story of Mary (Fiona Palomo) and Joesph’s (Milo Manheim) difficult trek to Bethlehem and the birth of Jesus Christ.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Netflix

‘The Bishop’s Wife’

Frustrated by his inability to raise money to build a grand cathedral, Bishop Henry Brougham (David Niven) calls upon heaven for guidance.

He receives immediate heavenly intervention from Dudley (Cary Grant), a charismatic angel who challenges Henry and helps restore his faith.

Rating: Not rated

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

While in search for a deeper meaning of Christmas than commercialism, Charlie Brown is assigned to direct his school’s Christmas pageant.

Rating: G

Where to watch: Apple TV