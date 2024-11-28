Clockwise from bottom, Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

For those keeping count: Christmas is 36 days away.

There are at least two dozen Christmas movies worth watching annually, so it’s not too early to start. If you are looking for where to stream “The Holiday,” “Elf,” “The Santa Clause” or another Christmas favorite, this guide shows you where you stream all your favorites.

Or, if you want to find which Christmas movies are on the streaming platforms you subscribe to, this guides provides that too.

Here is a guide to where you can stream all your favorite Christmas movies.

The Christmas movie streaming guide

Amazon Prime Video

“Christmas with the Kranks”

“Die Hard”

“Eloise at Christmastime”

“Holiday Inn”

“It’s A Wonderful Life”

“Jingle All The Way”

“Last Holiday”

“Love Actually”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“Scrooged”

“The Family Stone”

“The Holiday”

“The Man Who Invented Christmas”

“The Nutcracker”

“White Christmas”

Apple TV

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

“Spirited”

Disney+

“A Christmas Carol” (2009)

“Home Alone” (PG)

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York″

“Home Alone 3″

“Home Alone 4″

“Miracle on 34th Street”

“Noelle”

“One Magic Christmas”

“Prep & Landing”

“Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice”

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

“The Santa Clause”

“The Santa Clause 2″

“The Santa Clause 3″

“While You Were Sleeping”

Hulu

“A Christmas Carol” (1984)

“Arthur Christmas”

“Christmas with the Kranks”

“Deck the Halls”

“Die Hard”

“Elf”

“Frosty the Snowman”

“Jingle All The Way”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“The Family Stone”

“The Nutcracker”

Max

“A Christmas Carol” (1938)

“A Christmas Story”

“Four Christmases”

“Gremlins”

“Last Christmas”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Netflix

“A California Christmas”

“A Christmas Prince”

“A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby”

“A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding”

“Let it Snow”

“Klaus”

“The Christmas Chronicles”

“The Family Man”

“The Princess Switch”

“The Princess Switch: Switched Again”

“The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star”

Paramount+

“All I Want For Christmas”

“Last Holiday”

“Scrooged”

“While You Were Sleeping”

Peacock

“Die Hard”

“The Family Man”

“The Family Stone”

“The Grinch”

Movies you’ll have to rent