A still from a trailer for “A Christmas Less Traveled" from the Great American Family network.

You won’t see Candace Cameron Bure in any new Hallmark Christmas movies again this year. For the third consecutive year, Bure will star in Christmas movies on Great American Family.

After a 13-year run and 30 movies with Hallmark, Candace Cameron Bure left the network in 2022 for Great American Family, a faith-based network launched by former Hallmark CEO and president Bill Abbott.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure told The Wall Street Journal in 2022 about her decision to leave Hallmark. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

This year, Bure stars in three new Great American Family Christmas movies: “A Christmas Less Traveled,” “Let it Snow” and “Home Sweet Christmas.”

“Christmas is a time to reflect on what matters most,” Bill Abbott, president & CEO of Great American Media, said in a press statement. “As a brand, Great American differentiates its Christmas offering by remembering the nostalgia of the Christmas classics and why we love them.”

“The timelessness of stories that affirm our faith, the love and joy of being present with family and all those we love, and the hope that the season transcends us all into our best selves. These values are the heart of Great American Christmas, Christmas as its meant to be.”

Here are the 18 new Christmas movies coming to the Great American Family network this holiday season.

How can I watch Great American Family Christmas movies?

Each new Great American Family movie premieres on the Great American Family network, which is available through all major cable providers, per Great American Family. These movies can also be accessed through streamers including, but not limited to: Frndly TV, Fubo TV, Hulu and DirecTV.

Once a new Great American Family premieres, you can watch it on Great American Pure Flix, the network’s streamer. A free one week trial is also available.

Great American Family’s new Christmas movie lineup

‘Christmas Wreaths and Ribbons’

Starring: Kristin Wollett and Casey Elliott

Summary: After slipping on ice and hurting her arm, this wreathmaker’s (Wollett) holiday business is at risk of falling apart. Thanks to the selfless aid from her neighbor (Elliot), her wreath delivery business gets a second chance.

Premiere: Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. MT

‘A Christmas Castle Proposal’

Starring: Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke

Summary: Prince Alexander (Bourke) and his commoner girlfriend, Olivia (Fish), are spending their first Christmas together at his family’s palace in Torovia. Amid hectic royal holiday schedules, chaos ensues.

Premiere: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. MT

‘A Vintage Christmas’

Starring: Merritt Patterson and Christopher Russell

Summary: Historian Tessa (Patterson) is a passionate preservationist. But when Noah (Russell) arrives in her small town with big plans to tear down an abandoned post office and build an office complex in its place, Tessa cannot fight her feelings.

Premiere: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. MT

‘Tails of Christmas’

Starring: Ash Tsai and Eric Guilmette

Summary: Spending time with therapy dogs helped Caleb (Guilmette) recover from an injury he sustained while serving in the Army. To give back, Caleb decided to help Amber (Tsai) at a local shelter and discovers he has romantic feelings for her.

Premiere: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. MT

‘Christmas Under the Northern Lights’

Starring: Jill Wagner and Jesse Hutch

Summary: For Christmas, Erin (Wagner) heads back to her family’s former hometown of Aurora, joined by her father, Doug. They have two objectives for the trip — sell their family home and catch views of the Northern Lights. Erin and Doug get more than they bargained for when they meet their realtor, Lori (Holly), and local tour guide, Trevor (Hutch), who create a magical Christmas filled with love.

Premiere: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. MT

‘Coupled Up for Christmas’

Starring: Sara Canning and Marcus Rosner

Summary: A pair of heartbroken and lonely strangers (Canning, Rosner) form a pact to pretend they are in a relationship, with the intention of attracting the affection of their true matches.

Premiere: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. MT

‘A Christmas Less Traveled’

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure and Eric Johnson

Summary: To save “The Dine and Dash” diner from bankruptcy, its owner, Desi (Bure) sells her 1964 Ford F-100, which was given to Desi by her late father. While saying goodbye to the truck, Desi discovers a cassette tape with a final message from her father. Her dad’s message sends her on a mission to retrace on of the family’s most cherished memories.

As she embarks on her journey, Desi meets Greyson (Johnson), who offers her a large sum of cash to give him a lift. She agrees, and the long road ahead brings them together.

Premiere: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. MT

‘A Cozy Christmas Quilt’

Starring: Ferelith Young and Harmon Walsh

Summary: After a rocky start to their relationship, Amy, a quilting teacher, gets to know Liam, a firefighter, when he requests help making a quilt for his sister’s winter wedding. The pair must put their differences aside and work toward a common goal.

Premiere: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. MT

‘A Little Women’s Christmas’

Starring: Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilley, Jillian Murray, Laura Osnes, Julia Reilly, Jesse Hutch, and Gladys Knight

Summary: Based on Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” this modern retelling of the classic story is set in a small Tennessee town, with Jillian Murray as Jo March, Jen Lilley as Meg, Laura Osnes as Beth and Julia Reilly as Amy.

Premiere: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. MT

‘Christmas by Candlelight’

Starring: Erin Agostino and Harmon Walsh

Summary: In a bid to get a promotion, Juliet (Agostino) pitches a line of Christmas candles. She turns to rigid candle store owner (Walsh) for help, and he turns down the opportunity to get involved. He changes his mind when he learns that the money he can earn through the collaboration could fund his daughter’s Christmas wish.

Premiere: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. MT

‘I Heard the Bells’

Starring: Stephen Atherholt, Jonathan Blair, and Rachel Day Hughes

Summary: A telling of the true story behind poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s writing of “Christmas Bells.”

In the face of family tragedy and a nation divided by the Civil War, Henry puts down his pen and succumbs to grief. But when he hears bells ringing on Christmas morning, he is filled with hope and faith in the future.

Premiere: Thursday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. MT

‘A Cinderella Christmas Ball’

Starring: Danica McKellar and Oliver Rice

Summary: Chelsea Jones (McKellar), a dance instructor, discovers a photo of a young woman who she believes is her birth mother, who died when Chelsea was a little girl. The woman in the photo wears a wedding dress, and she is holing the hand of a man in a wedding ring, but that’s all Chelsea can see of the man she believes to be her birth father.

An inscription on the backside of the photo leave a clue as to where Chelsea believes her birth family lives. Her only obstacle? Chelsea must teach a hard-headed prince to dance before she can embark on her journey.

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. MT

‘Home Sweet Christmas’

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison

Summary: Big-time attorney Sophie Marlow (Bure) returns to her small Washington town for Christmas after her great uncle passes away. Sophie’s uncle left her 60% ownership over his large sugar maple forest. The remaining 40% of ownership was left to Sam (Mathison), her childhood friend, who Sophie lost touch with. Sam and Sophie both return to the forest for the holidays and discover they might not want to leave.

Premiere: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. MT

‘Once Upon a Christmas Wish’

Starring: Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez

Summary: While decorating for Christmas with his community, Mayor Brian Ortega (Lopez) finds one of his childhood Christmas wishlists, providing him with a reminder of the magic Christmas celebrations can bring.

Soon after, Brian’s best friend from childhood, Nina Meyers (Courtney Lopez), returns home for the holidays, and they instantly rekindle their connection.

Premiere: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. MT

‘Let it Snow’

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch, and Alan Thicke

Summary: An executive (Bure) decides to transform her company’s property from a lackluster lodge to a holiday tourist attraction.

Premiere: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. MT

‘Christmas in Scotland’

Starring: Jill Winternitz and Dominic Watters

Summary: This New York designer is thrilled at the opportunity to create an award-worthy Christmas lights display in a small Scottish community. There’s only one challenge, she has to work with a Scottish heir who has no Christmas cheer.

Premiere: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. MT

‘Get Him Back for Christmas’

Starring: Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega

Summary: During a visit home for Christmas, burgeoning singer-songwriter Bella Harlan (Alexa PenaVega) turns to her childhood songwriting partner Jack Grayton (Carlos PenaVega) to help her write a Christmas song that will win back her rockstar ex-boyfriend.

Premiere: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. MT

‘A Royal Christmas Ballet’

Starring: Brittany Underwood and Jonathan Stoddard

Summary: A ballerina is pulled out of retirement to perform in a royal production of “The Nutcracker.” She also unexpectedly finds herself at the center of a holiday romance.

Premiere: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. MT