Feeling the pressure to bring someone home for Christmas, Jessie convinces Bryan to join her family for a day filled with holiday events, only the family doesn't know it's their first date. (‘Twas the Date Before Christmas’)

Christmas celebrations begin this week on the Hallmark network.

On Friday, Oct. 18, Hallmark begins launching its “Countdown to Christmas” movies with “’Twas the Date Before Christmas,” followed by new movies every weekend leading up to Christmas.

Here are all 32 of Hallmark’s new Christmas movies.

Starring: Robert Buckley and Amy Groening.

Summary: Desperate to keep her family’s Christmas tradition of “Chamberlain Family Christmas Olympics” from getting cancelled, Jessie (Groening) lies, telling her family she has plans to bring a date.

Jessie finds Bryan (Buckley) through a dating app, and convinces him to join her family for the holidays. As they spend more time together, Jessie’s family begins to suspect their secret agreement. And, Bryan clues into why Jessie was so adamant about keeping the family tradition alive.

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Holiday Crashers’

Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca, Daniella Monet, Chris McNally and Jag Bal.

Summary: Bored of their tired routine, best friends Toni (Fonseca) and Bri (Monet) decide to create false identities and crash local Christmas parties. It’s all in good fun until their pair meet handsome men at a Corporate Christmas retreat in Vermont.

The men have real feelings for Toni and Bri, but they don’t know the truth about who they really are.

Premiere: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Scouting For Christmas’

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Carlo Marks and Marci T. House.

Summary: Since her divorce a few years back, Angela (Mowry-Housley) has kept busy working as a realtor and spending time with her 10-year-old daughter, Brooklyn. She barely has time to date. But Brooklyn is ready to see her mom get back out there.

In obvious attempts to play matchmaker, Brooklyn asks her mom to work with a handsome local bakery owner, William (Marks) for her scout troop’s holiday dinner. Angela is reluctant at first, but as she spends more time with William, she discovers she might have a real connection with him.

Premiere: Sunday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘This Time Each Year’

Starring: Alison Sweeney and Niall Matter.

Summary: Amid a trial separation, Lauren (Sweeney) and Kevin (Matter) pretend to be happily together during a visit to see Lauren’s mother. As they play pretend, the couple rediscover why they fell in love in the first place.

Premiere: Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Operation Nutcracker’

Starring: Ashley Newbrough and Christopher Russell.

Summary: Event planner, Lottie (Newbrough), is sent into a tailspin when a priceless antique nutcracker set to be auctioned off the Warby family Christmas charity disappears. In a desperate attempt to hunt down the missing nutcracker, Lottie seeks help from a Warby family heir (Russell) to find it.

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. MDT. (Premiered for the first time in June 2024)

‘The Christmas Charade’

Starring: Rachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier.

Summary: Whitney (Skarsten) is a careful librarian who prioritizes security. But when a blind date is mixed up, she inadvertently becomes part of an undercover FBI investigation. To aid in the operation, Whitney must masquerade as the girlfriend to a special FBI agent (Sevier) and help him find an art thief planning to strike during Christmas Eve charity ball.

Premiere: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘The 5-Year Christmas Party’

Starring: Katie Findlay and Jordan Fisher.

Summary: Former theater school rivals Alice (Findlay) and Max (Fisher) reunite every year during the holidays to cater Christmas parties in their hometown. Their attraction for each other becomes more obvious every year, but there is always an obstacle that keeps them apart. Will their romance finally work out this year?

Premiere: Sunday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘My Sweet Austrian Holiday’

Starring: Brittany Bristow and Will Kemp.

Summary: Since inheriting her grandparent’s chocolate shop in Vienna, Charlotte (Bristow), an American, has been living in Italy. She has worked long hours trying to keep the spirit of the chocolate shop alive. So when Charlotte is selected as a finalists for Vienna’s chocolatier, she sees a glimmer of hope. The prize money could be enough to give her grandparent’s shop a much-needed boost.

As Charlotte works to seal the title of Vienna’s chocolatier, she grows close to Henry (Kemp) as they bond over a shared passion for chocolate.

Premiere: Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘A Carol for Two’

Starring: Ginna Claire Mason, Jordan Litz, Charlotte d’Amboise.

Summary: While pursuing her dream of performing on Broadway, Violette (Mason) lands a job at Fiore’s, a renowned diner where the wait staff double as performers. She is thrilled to be chosen for a significant event: a duet at Fiore’s annual Christmas Eve concert. Her duet partner, Alex (Litz), however, is less than enthusiastic about collaborating.

As rehearsals progress, Violette gets to know and starts dating Alex’s cousin, Brad. Unbeknownst to her, Brad’s romantic gestures and words have been orchestrated by Alex, mirroring the story of Cyrano de Bergerac.

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Our Holiday Story’

Starring: Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie.

Summary: During the holidays, parents Dave (Christie) and Nell (DeLoach) share the story of how they fell in love during a magical Christmas years ago with their son, Chris. As they reminisce on the tender moments and unexpected twists that brought them together, Chris finds himself reflecting on his own relationship struggles.

Premiere: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Holiday Mismatch’

Starring: Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick.

Summary: On the surface, Kath (Rhea) and Barbara (Broderick) could not be more different. During a Christmas committee meeting the women clash over every detail, so they are surprised to discover they inadvertently set their adult children up through a dating app.

Desperate to break up the burgeoning romance, Kath and Barbara begin meddling in their children’s love lives. As they work toward a shared goal, the women discover they have more in common beneath the surface.

Premiere: Sunday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Trivia at St. Nick’s’

Starring: Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty.

Summary: As university students depart for Christmas break, small-town locals and faculty gear up for their annual trivia tournament. Astronomy professor Celeste (Sursok) is set on winning, but when her teammate drops out, she’s forced to recruit fun-loving football coach Max (Daughtery).

Initially skeptical of his abilities, Celeste is charmed by Max’s Christmas spirit, gradually realizing that his upbeat attitude is just what the team—and her heart—needed.

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Santa Tell Me’

Starring: Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell and Kurt Szarka.

Summary: In an old, forgotten letter from Santa Claus, Oliva (Krakow) is told she will meet the love of her life during Christmastime — and his name will be Nick. Much to her surprise, Olivia soon after meets three eligible men named Nick.

As Olivia dates each Nick in hopes of finding her match, she unexpectedly finds herself pulled to a growing romance with her handsome co-worker, Chris (Lissing), complicating her festive search for love.

Premiere: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘’Tis the Season to be Irish’

Starring: Fiona Gubelmann and Eion Macken.

Summary: While renovating a quaint Irish cottage, Rose (Gubelmann) encounters Sean, a passionate local dedicated to preserving the town’s heritage. As Rose celebrates with Irish Christmas traditions, she finds herself falling for Sean and second-guessing her fears of settling down.

Premiere: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Christmas with the Singhs’

Starring: Anuja Joshi and Ben Hollingsworth.

Summary: Asha Singh (Joshi) and Jake O’Brien (Hollingsworth) are eager to spend their first Christmas together as a newly engaged couple. Their relationship is put to the test when Asha and Jake head home to celebrate with their families.

The couple come from different backgrounds, and must learn to navigate family quirks and unique traditions.

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Jingle Bell Run’

Starring: Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker.

Summary: Avery (Williams) is shocked to find herself cast in a Christmas-themed reality series, thanks to her sister’s secret signup. Paired with former hockey player Wes (Walker), they initially clash over strategies but soon discover their differences make them a winning team.

However, Avery’s trust is tested when she overhears an interview between Wes and a producer, threatening to unravel their budding relationship.

Premiere: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter’

Starring: Angela Kinsey and Alec Santos.

Summary: Settie Rose (Kinsey), is an offbeat family matriarch who decides to try her luck in her small town’s annual Christmas letter-writing contest. Settie hires Juan (Santos), a struggling novelist, to help her perfect the letter.

But a mix-up sparks a rumor that Juan and Settie’s daughter are engaged, and the entire family scrambles to keep the charade alive.

Premiere: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Christmas on Call’

Starring: Sara Canning and Ser’Darius Blain.

Summary: As Christmas approaches, Emergency Room doctor Hannah (Canning) struggles to balance her demanding job and her burgeoning relationship with Wes (Blain), an EMT. Hannah and Wes grow closer as they navigate juggling the holidays with first responder duties.

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’

Starring: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.

Summary: Set five years after, “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” the Brenner brothers are preparing for another Christmas.

When the director of Luke’s (Walker) son’s school play steps down, Luke offers to take over the position and enlists his brothers (Campbell, Hynes) to help.

At the same time, the Brenner brothers grapple with getting to know their mom’s (Colin) new boyfriend in

Premiere: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘To Have and To Holiday’

Starring: Madeline Arthur, Robert Bazzocchi and Eric Close.

Summary: After just a few months of dating, Celeste (Arthur) and Jason (Bazzocchi) get engaged. Before agreeing to be the officiant of the wedding, Pastor Mark (Close) demands that the couple participate in a pre-wedding bootcamp made up of Christmas-themed challenges.

Premiere: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle’

Starring: Rachel Boston, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tanner Novlan, Matthew James Dowden and Max Lloyd-Jones.

Summary: In honor of their late grandmother’s wishes, three estranged siblings return home for the holidays to decide who will take over the family business.

Annie Merkel (Boston), better known as Mrs. Miracle, masquerades as an estate planner in hopes of helping the siblings rekindle their relationships. While the siblings attempt to work through their differences, one of them is busy reconnecting with her first love.

Premiere: Thursday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘A ‘90s Christmas’

Starring: Eva Bourne, Chandler Massey and Katherine Barrell.

Summary: While celebrating her recent work promotion alone on Christmas Eve, Lucy (Bourne) finds herself suddenly transported to Christmastime in 1999. She relieves the holiday celebrations with friends and family as well as her high school crush. As Lucy reflect on her past, she gains new perspective on where her relationships when wrong and offered the chance to make amends.

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. MDT.

‘Deck the Walls’

Starring: Ashley Greene, Wes Brown and Danny Pellegrino.

Summary: Rose (Greene) is a prominent interior designer in Chicago, so when her brother asks for support in a charity renovation project, Rose reluctantly returns home to help. Rose hopes to keep a low profile while she is back home, but immediately comes face to face with Brysen (Brown), a childhood rival. In the spirit of giving, Rose must prioritize the charity project and find a way to get along with Brysen.

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Believe in Christmas’

Starring: Meghan Ory and John Reardon.

Summary: Beatrice (Ory) reluctantly agrees to join her best friend on trip to Christmasland and remains skeptical of the alleged magic surrounding the festive experience. When she hits it off with a charming stranger, Ethan (Reardon), Beatrice cannot tell if their relationship is real or just part of the Christmasland experience.

Premiere: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. MDT.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’

Starring: Hunter King and Tyler Hynes.

Summary: As lifelong superfans of the Kansas City Chiefs football team, Alana (King) confident her family will win the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest.

Derrick (Hynes), the Director of Fan Engagement, is assigned to evaluating their fandom against two other contenders. As Derrick immerses himself in Alana’s family, an undeniable connection forms between the pair. However, when her grandfather’s lucky Chiefs hat mysteriously disappears, Alana begins to question her budding relationship with Derrick.

Premiere: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘The Finnish Line’

Starring: Kim Matula, Beau Mirchoff and Nichole Sakura.

Summary: In honor of her late father’s legendary dog sled racing career, Anya (Matula) decided to compete in an upcoming race in Finland.

When her lead dog is injured, she’s paired with a new dog owned by Cole (Mirchoff), a journalist and former racer. As Cole chronicles Anya’s journey for a story, they form an unexpected partnership.

Premiere: Sunday, Dec, 1 at 4 p.m. MDT.

‘The Christmas Quest’

Starring: Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha.

Summary: Archaeologist Stefanie (Chabert) and her ex-husband (Polaha), an expert in ancient Norse languages, reunite to hunt for the legendary Yule Lads treasure in Iceland during Christmastime.

As rival treasure hunters join the chase, Stefanie and her ex are drawn into a thrilling race to ensure the treasure does not fall into the wrong hands.

Premiere: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Private Princess Christmas’

Starring: Ali Skovbye, Derek Klena and Erica Durance.

Summary: As the Princess of Wingavia, Vi (Skovbye) relishes in the benefits of her royal status while avoiding her duties. When her grandmother reaches her breaking point, she issues an ultimatum: complete an intense leadership bootcamp or cede the throne to her uncle.

Choosing the bootcamp, Vi faces a series of rigorous challenges under the watchful eye of the handsome Captain Ryan Douglas (Klena).

Premiere: Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Sugarplummed’

Starring: Maggie Lawson and Janel Parrish.

Summary: Emily (Lawson) is determined to arrange the perfect Christmas celebration each year, yet things never go as planned. While watching a holiday movie, she wishes for a flawless Christmas just like the one on screen.

To her surprise, the movie’s lead, Sugarplum (Parrish), steps out of the screen to assist. Armed with magic, Sugarplum orchestrates a seemingly perfect holiday, but as her plans begin to backfire, Emily learns to embrace the true essence of Christmas.

Premiere: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Leah’s Perfect Gift’

Starring: Emily Arlook, Evan Roderick and Barbara Niven.

Summary: Leah (Arlook) loves everything about Christmas festivities, but she’s never actually celebrated the holiday because she is Jewish. Her family celebrates Hanukkah every year, but Leah still dreams about being part of a traditional Christmas.

When Leah’s boyfriend, Graham (Roderick) invites her to spend Christmas with his family, she eagerly accepts, hoping to fulfill her holiday dreams. As she navigates the unfamiliar customs and tries to fit in, Leah realizes that the reality of Christmas isn’t quite what she imagined.

Premiere: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Hanukkah on the Rocks’

Starring: Stacey Farber, Daren Kagasoff and Marc Summer.

Summary: A week before Hanukkah, Tory (Farber) loses her job and starts second-guessing her career path. While preparing for the holiday with her family, she embarks on a quest to find a special box of Hanukkah candles.

The search leads her to Rocky’s, a local bar where she connects with the regulars. Inspired by their camaraderie, Tory takes up bartending and organizes a “Hanukkah on the Rocks” event, bringing new energy to the struggling bar and finding a renewed sense of purpose.

Premiere: Friday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘The Santa Class’

Starring: Kimberly Sustad and Benjamin Ayres.

Summary: Kate (Sustad) reluctantly agrees to take over her father’s Santa school. During the weeks leading up the Christmas, Kate and her co-worker, Dan (Ayres) discover a man whose sled crashed near the school. He has no memory of who he is, but Kate and Dan are convinced he is the real Santa Claus. They enroll him in their Santa training program, hoping it will rekindle his memories. As they work to restore his identity, the fate of Christmas celebrations hangs in the balance.

Premiere: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Following Yonder Star’

Starring: Brooke D’Orsay and John Brotherton.

Summary: Once a celebrated reality TV mom, Abby’s (D’Orsay) reputation crumbles after a scandal. Seeking a reprieve, she heads to a luxury hotel, only to find herself without a booking. Instead, she stays at a cozy Bed & Breakfast owned by Tom (Brotherton), a charming high school astronomy teacher who juggles the local Christmas pageant in addition to running the inn.

As Abby helps Tom with the pageant, she finds herself attracted to him and the small-town charm, discovering new beginnings amidst the holiday season.

Premiere: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Happy Howlidays’

Starring: Jessica Lowndes.

Summary: When Mia (Lowndes) realizes she will be spending the holidays alone, she is uncharacteristically drawn to a stray dog. Unsure with how to care for a pet, Mia asks for advice from Max, a dog shelter owner.

Mia agrees to keep the dog on the condition that Max gives her a tour of Seattle. They embark on a journey that leads them out of their comfort zones. As they explore the city together, they uncover new perspectives and forge a deeper connection during the holiday season.

Premiere: Saturday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. MDT.