Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) embraces Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift won’t be the only Kansas City Chiefs romance featured on TV this season.

The Chiefs have teamed up with Hallmark, as well as the NFL and Skydance Sports, to film a Chiefs-themed romantic comedy, Hallmark announced Tuesday. The movie, titled “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” begins production next week and will be filmed exclusively in Kansas City, Variety reported.

“As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences,” team president Mark Donovan, said, per Variety. “This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom’s energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season.”

Leading up to the film’s release, Hallmark and the defending Super Bowl champions will have “game-day activations, unique co-branded merchandise, and on-air, social, and digital promotion,” the company said.

What is ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ about?

“Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” will feature a budding romance between Chiefs super fan Alana Higman, who was chosen as a finalist for the “Fan of the Year” contest, and Derrick, the contest’s director of fan engagement, according to Hallmark.

When Derrick spends time with Alana to evaluate and compare her level of NFL fandom to the other finalists, sparks start to fly. But their relationship is put in jeopardy when Alana begins to doubt fate and their relationship after the disappearance of her grandfather’s lucky Chiefs hat.

Who will be in Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’?

So far, only three of the cast members have been announced. The movie will star Hunter King as Alana, Tyler Hynes as Derrick and Ed Begley Jr. as Alana’s grandfather.

It has not be announced yet if any Chief players will appear in the film.

Hallmark’s relationship with Kansas City

The Chiefs are a perfect choice for Hallmark to partner with since the company’s headquarters are in Kansas City, and the film isn’t Hallmark’s or Hynes’ first collaboration with the Chiefs.

In January, the Chiefs released a playoffs promo in the style of a fake Hallmark movie trailer, as the Deseret News reported at the time. Hynes starred alongside Janel Parrish as the main characters in the promo.

The three-minute video included cameos from Donna Kelce — the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — as well as Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith and the team’s punter at the time, Tommy Townsend, who is now with the Houston Texans.

Kansas City is also hosting the first-ever Hallmark Christmas Experience from November 29 through December 23, 2024.

The free experience will include a Christmas market, festive foods, an ice skating rink, nightly tree lightings and exclusive Hallmark products only available for purchase at the event, according to the company.