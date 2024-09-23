Angela Kinsey, best known for her portrayal of the feisty head of accounting, Angela Martin, on all nine seasons of "The Office," is pictured.

Angela Kinsey is making her Hallmark debut as the leading lady in the upcoming holiday movie “Confessions of a Christmas Letter.”

Known for her role as Angela Martin on “The Office,” Kinsey will star alongside her former “Office” castmate Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone in the series.

“So excited to be able to share with you that I am the lead in a Hallmark Christmas movie!!!” Kinsey shared in an Instagram post. “I had the best time with this amazing cast and crew! And one of my favorite people on the planet stopped by set to play a role! ... So thrilled to be part of the (Hallmark) family!”

In “Confessions of a Christmas Letter,” Kinsey plays Settie Rose, an offbeat family matriarch who decides to try her luck in her small town’s annual Christmas letter-writing contest, according to Deadline. “But (Settie) needs help, so she hires struggling novelist Juan (Alec Santos of “Sight Unseen”) to craft the perfect letter.”

Deadline continues, “When a mix-up leads to the rumor that Juan is engaged to Settie’s daughter Lily (Lillian Doucet-Roche, “The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening”), the whole family scrambles to keep up the charade.”

As Juan spends time with the Rose family, he heals a nasty case of writer’s block, and Settie embraces a new perspective on the truth behind perfect families.

“I look forward to Christmas letters from family and friends every year. You always get great details about your loved ones’ lives, who made the soccer team, and where they vacationed. Then there is always that one family member who embellishes quite a bit or might overshare about a medical procedure. I live for them! They are such a fun holiday tradition,” Kinsey said in a statement shared with Deadline.

“So, when I read this script about a small-town Christmas letter-writing contest, I was in! This movie has laughs and a lot of heart, and I’m so proud to be a part of the Hallmark family.”

“Confessions of a Christmas Letter” is slated to premiere on Hallmark in November, as part of the network’s traditional “Countdown to Christmas” holiday movie lineup — which has yet to be revealed in full.

“This one-of-a-kind holiday film provides viewers with all of the ingredients they know, love and expect from Hallmark, with an extra spice of humor only Kinsey can deliver,” Camden Simmons, director of programming for Hallmark Media, said in a statement, per Deadline.

When does ‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter’ come out?

“Confessions of a Christmas Letter,” starring Kinsey, comes out on Hallmark on Nov. 17, 2024, as part of the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” lineup.