Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert in Hallmark's new movie, "His and Hers."

Hallmark’s “Fall Into Love” begins this month with five new movies, the premiere of new series “The Chicken Sisters” and the launch of the network’s streaming platform, Hallmark+.

Here are the five new movies coming to Hallmark in September, as well as a look at “The Chicken Sisters” and Hallmark+.

‘His and Hers’

Starring: Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott.

Summary: Attorneys Mark (Elliott) and Dana (Chabert) have enjoyed seven years of blissful marriage. Then, they are put opposite each other in a public divorce trial involving a reality TV show couple.

It’s the biggest challenge of both their careers and their relationship. Can they keep their love life separate from their work?

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening’

Starring: Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell.

Summary: Married couple Birdie (Garcia) and Alden (Campbell) share a love for true crime podcasts. So when their favorite true crime podcaster mysteriously dies, they find themselves at the center of the case.

Employing everything they have learned from listening to true crime, Birdie and Alden begin searching for answers to the podcaster’s suspected murder.

Premieres: Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. MDT.

‘The Heiress and The Handyman’

Starring: Jodie Sweetin and Corey Sevier.

Summary: When June loses her family fortune, the heiress relocates to a rural farm. While getting settled in, she mistakes her handsome new neighbor, Bart, for the farm’s handyman.

To preserve her family’s legacy, June decides to compete in the county fair. As Bart helps June prepare for the fair, he discovers they have more in common than he expected.

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Falling Together’

Starring: Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell.

Summary: In her new condo building, a petty feud between Natalie’s (Williams) neighbors grows bothersome. She attempts to bring the neighbors together and put an end to their pesky rivalry.

Natalie gets help from someone unexpected — her building’s handsome super (Campbell), who typically stays away from the building’s dramas.

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘The Real West’

Starring: Kimberley Sustad, Lucas Bryant and James Denton.

Summary: While on a family vacation at a working ranch, professor Rebecca (Sustad) is introduced to Jake West (Bryant). Rebecca is a widowed mother of two chasing tenure and Jake is a cowboy who never settled down.

Sparks fly between the pair, but Jake is a restless cowboy she might not be able to wrangle.

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘The Chicken Sisters’

Starring: Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson, Margo Martindale and Wendie Malick.

Summary: “The Chicken Sisters” follows a multigenerational feud set in the fictional Southern town of Merinac. For decades, dueling fried chicken restaurants Chicken Mimi’s and Chicken Frannie’s have competed to be the best place to get fried chicken in the state.

The ongoing feud keeps the founders’ families fractured. Locals take sides, romance heats up and there’s an opportunity for the families to make things right.

“On the surface, the show is about two restaurants competing on a reality show, but it’s about the baggage we pass down through the generations and learning to unpack it. I love telling this multigenerational story focused on women: their frustrations, their desires, and ultimately, their healing,” said Annie Mebane, the series’ showrunner and executive producer, per Variety.

Premieres: Tuesday, Sept. 10, on Hallmark+. Subsequent episodes will premiere every Thursday following, starting Sept. 12.

Hallmark will launch streaming service, Hallmark+

In September, Hallmark will launch its own streaming service, Hallmark+, which will provide exclusive access to new movies and original series, per Hallmark. The platform officially launches on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

“Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark,” said Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark, per a press release. “By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints.”

Membership to Hallmark+ is set at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.