Hallmark continues “Fall into Love” this month with four new fall-themed movies, including new “Hannah Swenson” and “Curious Caterer” mysterious.

The network will also start celebrating Christmas in October — Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” kicks off in October 2024 with eight holiday moving coming out this month.

Here are the four new Hallmark movies coming to the network in October, as well as a look at the Christmas Hallmark movies premiering in October 2024.

‘Autumn at Apple Hill’

Starring: Erin Cahill and Wes Brown.

Summary: Elise’s (Cahill) family inn is hanging together by a thread and it’s up to her to keep it in business. When the handsome CEO (Brown) of a massive hotel chain checks in, he suggests throwing a Halloween party at the inn to bring it new life. But Elise can’t decide, is he really there to enjoy himself or is he trying to take over the inn?

Premiere: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swenson Mystery’

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster and Barbara Niven.

Summary: In attempts to clear the name of a colleague suspected for a recent murder, Hannah (Sweeney) and Chad (Webster) work neck in neck to find answers.

At the same time, Delores (Niven) enjoys a streak of success.

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. MDT.

‘Curious Caterers: Forbidden Fruit’

Starring: Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker.

Summary: Goldy (DeLoach) and Tom’s (Walker) romantic relationship is off to a promising start during their first date a rock concert. Their smooth sailing in interrupted when the band’s singer mysteriously dies on stage.

Now, Goldy and Tom must put their burgeoning relationship on hold to track down the rock star’s killer.

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. MDT.

‘Haunted Wedding’

Starring: Janel Parrish, Dominic Sherwood and Cassandra Potenza.

Summary: Ghost hunters Jane (Parrish) and Brian’s (Sherwood) wedding at a haunted inn is held up when a ghost named Angelica (Potenza) mistakes Brian for her late fiancé.

Premiere: Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. MDT.

Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ starts in October

Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” is staring before Halloween this year. On Friday, Oct. 18, the network kicks off its line of holiday movies with “’Twas the Date Before Christmas.” New holiday movie premieres will follow every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Christmas.

Here are the eight Hallmark Christmas movies premiering in October 2024.

Starring: Robert Buckley and Amy Groening.

Summary: Desperate to keep her family’s Christmas tradition of “Chamberlain Family Christmas Olympics” from getting cancelled, Jessie (Groening) lies and says she has plans to bring a date.

Jessie finds Bryan (Buckley) through a dating app, and he agrees to join her family for the holidays. As they spend more time together, Jessie’s family begins to suspect their secret agreement. And, Bryan clues into why Jessie was so adamant about keeping the family tradition alive.

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Holiday Crashers’

Daniella Monet and Lyndsy Fonseca in "Holiday Crashers." | johann wall

Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca, Daniella Monet, Chris McNally and Jag Bal.

Summary: Bored of their tired routine, best friends Toni (Fonseca) and Bri (Monet) decide to create false identities and crash local Christmas parties. It’s all in good fun until their pair meet handsome men at a Corporate Christmas retreat in Vermont.

The men have real feelings for Toni and Bri, but they don’t know the truth about who they really are.

Premiere: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Scouting For Christmas’

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Carlo Marks and Marci T. House.

Summary: Since her divorce a few years back, Angela (Mowry-Housley) has kept busy working as a realtor and spending time with her 10-year-old daughter, Brooklyn. She barely has time to date. But Brooklyn is ready to see her mom get back out there.

In obvious attempts to play matchmaker, Brooklyn asks her mom to work with a handsome local bakery owner, William (Marks) for her scout troop’s holiday dinner. Angela is reluctant at first, but as she spends more time with William, she discovers she might have a real connection with him.

Premiere: Sunday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘This Time Each Year’

Starring: Allison Sweeney and Niall Matter.

Summary: Amid a trial separation, Lauren (Sweeney) and Kevin (Matter) pretend to be happily together during a visit to see Lauren’s mother. As they play pretend, the couple rediscover why they fell in love in the first place.

Premiere: Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Operation Nutcracker’

Starring: Ashley Newbrough and Christopher Russell.

Summary: Event planner, Lottie (Newbrough), is sent into a tailspin when a priceless antique nutcracker set to be auctioned off the Warby family Christmas charity disappears. Desperate to track the missing nutcracker down, Lottie teams up with a Warby family heir (Russell) to find it.

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. MDT. (Premiered for the first time in June 2024)

‘The Christmas Charade’

Starring: Rachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier.

Summary: Whitney (Skarsten) is a careful librarian who prioritizes security. But when a blind date is mixed up, she inadvertently becomes part of an undercover FBI investigation. To aid in the operation, Whitney must pose as the girlfriend to a special FBI agent (Sevier) and help him track down an art thief planning to strike during Christmas Eve charity ball.

Premiere: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘The 5-Year Christmas Party’

Starring: Katie Findlay and Jordan Fisher.

Summary: Former theater school rivals Alice (Findlay) and Max (Fisher) reunite every year during the holidays to cater Christmas parties in their hometown. Their attraction for each other becomes more obvious every year, but there is always an obstacle that keeps them apart. Will their romance finally work out this year?

Premiere: Sunday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘My Sweet Austrian Holiday’

Starring: Brittany Bristow and Will Kemp.

Summary: Since inheriting her grandparent’s chocolate shop in Vienna, Charlotte (Bristow), an American, has been living in Italy. She has worked long hours trying to keep the spirit of the chocolate shop alive. So when Charlotte is selected as a finalists for the finalists for Vienna’s chocolatier, she sees a glimmer of hope. The prize money could be enough to give her grandparent’s shop a much-needed boost.

As Charlotte works to seal the title as finalists for Vienna’s chocolatier, she grows close to Henry (Kemp) and they bond over a passion for chocolate.

Premiere: Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. MDT.