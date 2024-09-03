This month, Hallmark is launching its first-ever streaming platform with original and exclusive content.

The platform, Hallmark+, launches in September with a roster of movies and shows already on the docket for subscribers, including the network’s first entrance into unscripted television and holiday limited series.

“Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark,” said Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark, per Hallmark. “By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints.”

Here is a look at the movies, TV shows and unscripted series coming to Hallmark+.

‘The Chicken Sisters’

Starring: Lea Thompson, Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Wendie Malick and Margo Martindale

“The Chicken Sisters” follows a multigenerational feud set in the fictional Southern town of Merinac. For decades, dueling fried chicken restaurants Chicken Mimi’s and Chicken Frannie’s have competed to be the best place to get fried chicken in the state.

The ongoing feud keeps the founders’ families fractured. Locals take sides, romance heats up and there’s an opportunity for the families to make things right.

“On the surface, the show is about two restaurants competing on a reality show, but it’s about the baggage we pass down through the generations and learning to unpack it. I love telling this multigenerational story focused on women: their frustrations, their desires, and ultimately, their healing,” said Annie Mebane, the series’ showrunner and executive producer, per Variety.

Premieres: Tuesday, Sept. 10, on Hallmark+. Subsequent episodes will premiere every Thursday following, starting Sept. 12.

‘Groomsmen’ movie trilogy

Starring: Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt

Following in the wake of “The Wedding Trilogy,” Hallmark will release, “Groomsmen,” a movie trilogy from the groom’s perspective. The three-part movie series follows a group of three friends: Pete (Britt), a pediatrician with an appreciation for a schedule, Danny (Bennett), a baseball coach, and Jackson (Hynes), a fashionable media agent with loads of charm.

Audiences will follow along with the friend group as they learn to navigate romantic relationships, evolving friendship and family dramas.

“We can’t wait for viewers to come along on these romantic journeys in new and fresh ways as we tell this story from the groom’s side for the first time ever,” says Philicia Kennedy-Flamer, manager of programming at Hallmark Media, per Variety.

“Jonathan, Tyler and B.J. are a dream team. Their performances are infused with a humor and warmth that brings these stories to life beyond our expectations and created something truly special.”

Premieres: Fall 2024

‘Love on the Danube’

Starring: Brendan Penny, Jessica Sipos, Wes Brown, Nazneen Contractor, Dan Jeannotte, Sarah Power and Catherine Disher

Three separate couples find love in the “Love on the Danube” movie collection. On a boat tour down the Danube river, six passengers cross paths with romance while on board.

Their love stories are shared across a movie trilogy: “Love on the Danube: Love Song,” “Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway” and “Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars.”

Premieres: September 2024. Here is the breakdown for the trilogy’s release dates:

“Love on the Danube: Love Song”: Tuesday, Sept. 10

“Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway”: Thursday, Sept. 19

“Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars”: Thursday, Sept. 26

Unscripted Hallmark+ series

With the launch of Hallmark+, the Hallmark network is breaking into reality TV with a line of uplifting, unscripted shows, including “Celebrations with Lacey Chabert” and “Small Town Setup.”

“We’re proud to announce our foray into the unscripted programming space,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of Programming Hallmark Media, per Hallmark. “The Hallmark brand lends itself to a wide array of opportunities to tell stories that bring inspiration, comfort, joy, and happiness to our viewers, so tapping into this genre allows us to evolve and expand our programming footprint in incredibly rewarding ways.”

‘Celebrations with Lacey Chabert’

Starring: Lacey Chabert

Longtime Hallmark star Lacey Chabert will front one of the network’s first unscripted series. Chabert, a philanthropist and designer, discovers unsung heroes who uplift their communities through dedicated work.

Chabert teams up with party planners to give these unsung heroes the celebration they deserve with family, friends and neighbors.

“As a lifelong DIY enthusiast, I fell in love with party planning while coming up with creative ways to bring my daughter’s birthday parties to life,” said Chabert, per Hallmark. “I am so excited to lend my love of crafts to create joyous moments for deserving people. This is going to be an epic party as we celebrate real-life heroes, complete with the ups and downs that only unscripted television can capture.”

Premieres: Sept. 10, 2024. New episodes every week.

‘Finding Mr. Christmas’

Starring: Jonathan Bennett

What does it take to be a Hallmark leading man? Audiences will find out in Hallmark’s reality series, “Finding Mr. Christmas.” The series will follow 10 aspiring actors as they compete in a variety of challenges to become the next leading man in a Hallmark Christmas flick.

The man awarded with the title of Mr. Christmas will star in one of Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” movies in 2025.

“There are two types of people in the world. There are people that watch Hallmark movies and then there are liars,” Bennett said, per People. “The idea for ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ ... was sparked out of something that’s really happening in real life where people want to join the network, they want to be part of the family because they see how successful the brand is and how much people love the brand and they want to be in on the party. And so we thought, why not make a journey that people can watch on TV?”

Premieres: Fall 2024

‘Ready, Set, Glow!’

Starring: Wes Brown

Hallmark star Wes Brown travels across the country to meet with families with impressive holiday displays that attracts hundreds of visitors each year and lift holiday spirits

Premieres: Fall 2024

‘Small Town Setup’

Starring: Ashley Williams

“Small Town Setup” brings the stereotypical Hallmark romance to the real world with the help of host Ashley Williams.

Williams visits small towns across the country to matchmake young couples looking for a Hallmark-esque romance — her matchmaking is guided by the parents of these young singles.

Premieres: 2025

‘Home is Where the Heart Is’

Starring: Luke Macfarlane.

Hallmark actor and woodworker Luke Macfarlane leads a home design series. Macfarlane leads renovation projects on homes with “heart and surprises.”

Premieres: 2025.

Christmas on Hallmark+

Hallmark will expand from it’s typical holiday content with a holiday limited series, movie series and more movies. The network is expected to release 40 new Christmas movies this year across its flagship network and streaming platform.

‘Mistletoe Murders’

Starring: Sarah Drew, Grant Harvey

Emily Lane (Drew) owns a Christmas-themed shop in her small town. She is smart, charming, pretty, tough and has a love for a good mystery. So when she isn’t busy running her shop, Emily is routinely compelled to solve local murder mysteries.

With help from her handsome local sheriff (Harvey) and his teen daughter, Emily begins solving small town crime and helping put local killers behind bars.

Premieres: Fall 2024

‘Holidazed’

Stars: Ser’Darius Blain, Lindy Booth, Erin Cahill, Osric Chau, Nazneen Contractor, Loretta Devine, Noemi Gonzalez, Ian Harding, Dennis Haysbert, Rachelle Lefevre, Virginia Madsen, John C. McGinley, Holland Roden and Lucille Soong

Six unique families share a cul-de-sac in Oak Bay, Oregon. Each family experiences different pressures, joys and challenges as they prepare for the holiday season and spend extra time together.

Premieres: Fall 2024

What is Hallmark+?

Hallmark+ is Hallmark’s first streaming platform with original movies and TV shows exclusive to those with a subscription.

“Hallmark+ will fulfill the growing desire for people to immerse themselves in the many beloved touchpoints of the renowned Hallmark brand, bringing them the very best of Hallmark all in one place,” per Hallmark.

Is Hallmark+ replacing Hallmark Movies Now?

Yes.

Hallmark+ is replacing Hallmark movies now as an ad-free streaming platform with original and exclusive content in addition to the content that was previously available on Hallmark Movies Now.

Those with existing subscriptions to Hallmark Movies Now will be automatically transferred to Hallmark+, per Parade.

How much will Hallmark+ cost?

A subscription to Hallmark+ is set at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year ($6.65 per month).

When does Hallmark+ start?

Hallmark+ launches on Tuesday, Sept. 10.