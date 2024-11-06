Niall Matter and Alison Sweeney in Hallmark's newest holiday movie, "This Time Each Year."

Hallmark fans, get ready. Hallmark has dozens and dozens of new Christmas movies coming this holiday season.

In addition to 32 Christmas movies coming to the network, more new holiday content will be released on Hallmark+ and on the Hallmark Mystery network.

New Christmas movies premiere on the Hallmark Mystery network every Thursday evening until Christmas.

Here are the nine new Hallmark Mystery movies coming to the network this holiday season.

‘This Time Each Year’

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Niall Matter

Summary: During a trial separation, Lauren (Sweeney) and Kevin (Matter) decide they want to portray a happily married couple during a visit to Lauren’s mother. As they put on this facade, they unexpectedly begin to rediscover the reasons they fell in love in the first place.

Premiere: Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. MST; watch now on Hallmark+

‘My Sweet Austrian Holiday’

Stars: Brittany Bristow, Will Kemp

Summary: Charlotte (Bristow), an American who inherited her grandparents’ chocolate shop in Vienna, moved to Italy and has tirelessly dedicated herself to preserving the legacy of the store.

A glimmer of hope comes when Charlotte is selected as a finalist in the prestigious Vienna chocolatier competition. Winning the prize could be enough to revitalize her grandparent’s shop.

As Charlotte works to secure the coveted title as Vienna’s chocolatier, she grows close to fellow chocolatier, Henry (Kemp), and they bond over a passion for chocolate.

Premiere: Thursday, Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. MST; watch now on Hallmark+

‘Five Gold Rings’

Stars: Holland Roden, Nolan Gerard Funk

Summary: Artist Audrey Moss (Roden) leaves New York City to spend the holidays with family in her small hometown. When she gets home, she is swept into a quest from her late grandma — track down the owners of five gold rings before Christmas, which gives Audrey only nine days to complete the task.

Her grandma left one last request, urging Audrey to seek help from her childhood friend, who is now a private investigator, Finn O’Sullivan (Funk).

As the pair work to find each mysterious ring’s owner, they find their greatest discovery might be each other.

Premiere: Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. MST

‘A Reason for the Season’

Stars: Taylor Cole, Kevin McGarry

Summary: For access to her trust fund, Evie (Cole) must grant Christmas wishes to people who provided her with life-saving care on the night she was born.

She seeks help from a charming attorney, Kyle (McGarry), to find these people and learn what they want most this Christmas.

As Evie races to complete each Christmas wish, she can’t help but fall for Kyle’s charm.

Premiere: Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. MST

‘A Novel Noel’

Stars: Julie Gonzalo, Brendan Penny

Summary: In the wake of a string of setbacks, Harper (Gonzalo), a New York City book editor, begins losing passion for her work. An opportunity for changes comes when Harper is selected to manage a little bookstore located in St. Ives for the month of December.

Evie struggles to get along with the son (Penny) of the bookstore owners, who she believes has untapped talent hidden beneath his cranky exterior.

Premiere: Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. MST

‘Christmas Under the Lights’

Stars: Heather Hemmens, Marco Grazini

Summary: After her mother passes away, Emily (Hemmens) finally agrees to return back to her family ranch for the holidays, to help her brother organize an annual Christmas carnival.

When Emily arrives, she learns that her brother’s friend, Luke (Granzini), is also staying at the ranch over the holidays. Luke is a former light artist, and his help could transform the Christmas carnival. Emily is reluctant to team up at first, but when she agrees to involve Luke, they work to put together a light-filled masterpiece for the carnival.

Planning the celebration alongside Luke helps Emily heal from her mother’s death and find an opportunity for more love in her future.

Premiere: Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. MST

‘A Dance in the Snow’

Stars: Erica Cerra, Mark Ghanimé, Vanessa Burghardt, Dorian Girodano

Summary: Melanie’s (Cerra) autistic high school aged daughter, Jenny (Burghardt), decided she will not attend another school Christmas dance after a bad experience at the last one.

To encourage Jenny to give the dance another try, Melanie secretly gets involved in the event’s planning process, with the hope of putting together a more inclusive dance. At the same time, Jenny and her friends are planning a party to honor Melanie.

Sparks fly as Melanie works alongside a charming literature teacher (Ghanimé) — and Jenny begins developing her own romantic relationship with a classmate (Girodano).

Premiere: Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. MST

‘All I Need for Christmas’

Stars: Mallory Jansen, Dan Jeannotte

Summary: For years, Maggie (Jansen) has been trying to make it as a singer/songwriter, but she is concerned that her style has become outdated in such a tech-heavy environment.

While spending Christmas at her parent’s farm, Maggie meets Archer (Jeannotte), a tech entrepreneur. He encourages Maggie not to give up on her songwriting goals and helps her see how tech could provide her with support in her endeavors.

In return for his help, Maggie provides support to Archer while he works to overcome family loss.

Premiere: Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. MST

‘Trading Up Christmas’

Stars: Italia Ricci, Michael Xavier

Summary: When Michelle (Ricci) learns that her sister, Keri, is in need of a new home, she conceives a plan to get Keri the home she needs. The idea is that if Keri begins with a Christmas stocking, she can continually trade for bigger items until she has something big enough for a home.

Keri is reluctant at first, but the idea captures the attention of a local reporter, Dan (Xavier), who chooses to cover the story with help from Michelle. As Dan and Michelle spend time with each other, Dan provides Michelle with the support she needs to be successful.

Premiere: Thursday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. MST