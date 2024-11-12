Matthew Lamb as Claude and Ewan Wood as Leroy in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company renewed their first-look deal, meaning more faith-based films are likely on the horizon.

On the heels of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” having a solid opening weekend, Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company announced the renewal of their first-look deal — this means more faith-based movies are likely on the horizon.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” opened with $11.1 million at the domestic box office this weekend, which exceeded industry expectations. On its Friday opening, it beat out A24 horror movie “Heretic,” even though it was showing in just under 200 fewer theaters.

“Getting this movie made was the primary victory for me after almost 20 years of chasing the rights. But the reviews, the audience response and the box office results made this experience especially sweet,” said Dallas Jenkins, director of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

The deal to renew the partnership came not only after “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” performed well at the box office, but also after other Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company releases: a film called “Ordinary Angels” and another called “Unsung Hero.”

Kevin Downes, co-founder and CEO of Kingdom Story Company, called 2024 the company’s biggest year ever and said he was proud of the filmmakers.

“Our goal is to share stories that ignite a rush of hope, and we are proud that each of our films this year has not only entertained but also sparked conversations about faith and resilience when needed more than ever,” said Downes.

Andrew Erwin, co-founder and chief creative officer of Kingdom Story Company, said the company is honored to expand the quality of films for the faith audience.

“Over the past decade, Kingdom films have established a unique ability to connect with their audiences in the family community and beyond through high quality storytelling and exceptional productions, like their holiday hit ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,’” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson. “We’re proud to continue to collaborate with Kevin, Andy, Brandon and the entire team and thrilled that we are their creative home.”