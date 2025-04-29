The new era of the Alpine School District will be met with a new superintendent as the district on Tuesday announced Shane Farnsworth is retiring from the position.

AMERICAN FORK—Alpine School District’s new era will be met with a new superintendent, as the district announced Tuesday that Shane Farnsworth is retiring from the position to accept a role at Brigham Young University.

Farnsworth’s retirement is effective Sept. 1, and the board of education has appointed Rob Smith as the interim superintendent.

“I appreciate the trust the Board of Education placed in me as superintendent of schools for Alpine School District. I am most pleased with the work we have done to increase student learning and well-being as we implemented our strategic plan to achieve our vision for learning,” Farnsworth said in a statement.

A release from the district credited Farnsworth’s “leadership and impact” in preparing the district to support the creation of three new school districts through interlocal agreements.

Farnsworth’s departure comes after 26 years with the district, including the last four as superintendent. He began his career in education teaching language arts at Mountain Ridge Junior High. He served as an assistant principal at Timberline Middle School, principal at American Fork Junior High, supervisor of secondary schools and assistant superintendent of operations before being named superintendent in 2020.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Dr. Farnsworth and we are lucky to have had him leading our district these past few years,” Julie King, board president, said in a statement. “The board of education supports him in his new opportunity and we are grateful for his steadfast support of students, families, employees and communities during his tenure in Alpine.”

In his new role, Farnsworth will teach graduate courses in educational leadership at BYU’s McKay School of Education, as well as support initiatives of the BYU—Public School Partnership in the Center for the Improvement of Teacher Education and Schooling.

Smith, the district’s interim superintendent, will assume his role on July 1. Smith served as the district’s business administrator for 22 years until 2023.

“We are excited to welcome Rob back to Alpine School District and are grateful for his experience and skill sets, which will be vital during this transition period,” King said.