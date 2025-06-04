Two former BYU students were key factors in bringing Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film "Elio" to life

Two previous BYU students were key factors in bringing Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film ‘Elio’ to life. The film is set to release on June 20, 2025.

Emron Grover is credited as the tailoring and simulation supervisor, while Stacey Truman served as the character shade groom lead.

The two alumni showcased their talents and education behind the scenes of this highly anticipated intergalactic animated adventure.

How two BYU grads helped shape Pixar’s ‘Elio’

Grover graduated from Brigham Young University’s animation program, previously reported by the Deseret News.

Since graduating from college, he has worked with Pixar on films including “Up,” “Coco,” “Brave” and more before joining the animation team for “Elio.”

Truman also graduated from Brigham Young University’s animation program and has worked on Pixar’s “The Good Dinosaur” and “Luca,” as well as DreamWorks “How to Train Your Dragon 2.”

Truman works full time while raising three young boys, according to BYU’s animation website. She said she relates most to the character Luisa Madrigal from Encanto — because although balancing work and parenting is challenging and often puts her under pressure, it is ultimately worth it and fills her with joy.

A sneak peek into Pixar’s latest film ‘Elio’

“Elio” is one of the next family-friendly films coming to theaters. The animated sci-fi adventure film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios, per IMDb.

The animated movie is directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina.

The story follows 11-year-old Elio Solis, a space-loving kid who wants to be abducted by aliens because he doesn’t believe he fits in on earth. Suddenly, he finds himself transported to the Communiverse, an intergalactic place which represents intelligent life from various galaxies.

Elio is mistakenly identified as Earth’s one-of-a-kind dreamer and must navigate a cosmic crisis. Along his adventure, he forms bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms and finds his true identity.