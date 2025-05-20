Nico Parker, left, and Gerard Butler, cast members of the upcoming film "How to Train Your Dragon," appear onstage during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

As the summer heat rises, so does the anticipation for this year’s summer movies coming to theaters.

From a space adventure to encounters with dinosaurs, this summer has plenty of fun and exciting new movies to see along with a few that are making another appearance in theaters.

Here are the movies that are set to release and re-release this summer.

Coming to theaters in June

‘The Phoenician Scheme’

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: June 6

Starting off strong, “The Phoenician Scheme” has an impressive list of stars, including Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Tom Hanks, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe and Bryan Cranston.

The film centers around a European tycoon, Zsa-Zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro), who has used questionable business tactics to build his global empire, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After barely surviving his most recent assassination attempt, Zsa-Zsa decides to appoint his estranged and only daughter, Liesl (Mia Threapleton), a nun who is preparing to take her vows, as his heir, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bill Murray, from left, Richard Ayoade, Riz Ahmed, Rupert Friend, director Wes Anderson and Benedict Cumberbatch pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Phoenician Scheme' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 19, 2025. | Joel C Ryan, Associated Press

‘How To Train Your Dragon’

Rating: PG

Release Date: June 13

In a world of kill or be killed, slaying dragons is a means of survival for the vikings living on the island of Berk. But there is one among them that sees things a little bit differently.

In this live-action adaptation of DreamWorks’ “How To Train Your Dragon,” Hiccup (Mason Thames) is a young viking that, after finding an injured nightfury — that he shot down — he struggles to find the strength to kill it and learns that there is more to these creatures than meets the eye.

However, things don’t go over very well when he tries to show the rest of the village what he’s discovered — especially his father and chief, Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler).

‘Elio’

Rating: PG

Release Date: June 20

Elio’s (Yonas Kibreab) biggest wish is to get abducted...by aliens that is.

In Pixar‘s all new animated movie, 11-year-old Elio just wants to feel that he belongs somewhere and believes Earth isn’t the place for him. Finally his wish is granted as he find himself traveling across the universe where he encounters various alien life-forms and meets his first friend, an alien named Glordon (Remy Edgerly).

But when Glordon’s father, Lord Grigon (Brad Garrett), threatens to destroy the home of their new-found friends, Elio and Glordon do all they can to save it.

‘F1′

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: June 27

Before his accident, Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was Formula 1’s most promising driver in the 1990’s. Now, he has been dubbed “the greatest that never was,” according to Rotten Tomatoes.

However, when his old teammate, Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), offers Sonny another chance, he’s teamed up with a rookie racer (Damson Idris) that is determined to set his own pace and isn’t Sonny’s biggest fan.

‘M3GAN 2.0′

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: June 27

She’s back.

After M3GAN is given a different body where she can’t hurt anyone, another robot, Amelia (Ivana Sokhno), built using M3GAN’s code goes rogue and begins going after everyone that was involved in her creation, M3GAN is their only hope to stopping her.

Despite her hesitation, Gemma (Allison Williams) has no choice but to resurrect her deranged creation, but this time with some new upgrades.

Coming to theaters in July

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: July 2

Heading back to the original Jurassic Park research facility? What could possibly go wrong?

Four years after “Jurassic World Dominion,” Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), Martin Drebs (Rupert Friend), Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) and Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) are headed to an island inhabited by dinosaurs to get DNA samples from the three biggest and baddest of them all.

Why? Their DNA is believed to be part of a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.

‘Superman’

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: July 11

All Clark Kent wants to do is save people. But things get tricky for the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) when his actions are called into question.

The all new “Superman” movie is the start of a new chapter for DC Studios as director James Gunn looks to “re-invent” the superhero franchise, Deseret News previously reported.

And with characters like Lex Luthor (Nicolas Hoult), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Supergirl (Milly Alcock), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and even the super-dog Krypto, this is sure to be one exciting ride you won’t want to miss.

‘The Smurfs Musical’

Rating: PG

Release Date: July 18

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is taken by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel (JP Karliak) it’s time for Smurf rescue mission to the real world.

With Smurfette (Rihanna) leading a group of Smurfs to save Papa, the team meets various creatures along with a fellow Smurf, Ken (Nick Offerman), that help them all to stop the evil duo’s plan and bring Papa back home.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: July 25

This summer, Marvel Studios is bringing this family of superheroes to theaters in a 1960’s retro-style as it shows the heroes navigating their new found fame and work together to save the world from those threatening to destroy it.

With Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach starring, this will be a summer Marvel movie you won’t want to miss.

Coming to theaters in August

‘The Bad Guys 2′

Rating: PG

Release Date: August 1

They were the baddest of the bad. But now, five years later, they are trying to turn things around and live an honest life and not looking to get back in the game.

However, when a group of admirers — who learned from their schemes — recruits them for a job, The Bad Guys have no choice but to do one last job.

‘Freakier Friday’

Rating: PG

Release Date: August 8

In 2003, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis showed audiences a whole new way of seeing things from someone else’s point of view.

Well things are about to get a whole lot freakier.

Lohan and Curtis are coming back to star as Anna and Tess Coleman where meeting with a fortune teller not only brings back memories of the past but also causes it to happen all over again, but with a twist.

Re-releases coming this summer

‘Wicked’ (2024)

Rating: PG

Release Date: June 4

Original Release: November 22, 2024

Get ready to revisit the Emerald City with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande).

With the part two of the film adaptation of “Wicked” heading to theaters at the end of the year, the musical is coming back to theaters for one night only on June 4. The showing will also share a first look at the trailer for “Wicked: For Good,” according to Discussing Film on X.

‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ (1989)

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: June 14

Original Release: May 24, 1989

Take a trip back in time with Harrison Ford as “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” comes back to theaters nationwide for a three-day Father‘s Day event with Fathom Entertainment, according to Collider.

The film takes place in 1938 where archaeologist, Indiana Jones (Ford), sets off on another adventure when his father, Dr. Henry Jones (Sean Connery), goes missing while looking for the Holy Grail, according to IMDb.

As Indy follows the trail of clues, he finds himself racing against the Nazis who are also on the hunt for the ancient artifact and the power it holds, per IMDb.

‘Clueless’ (1995)

Rating: PG

Release Date: June 29

Original Release: July 19, 1995

“As if!”

Yes it’s true, Fathom Entertainment is re-releasing the teenage romantic-comedy, “Clueless,” in theaters to celebrates it’s 30th anniversary, according to Variety.

The film follows the seemingly shallow, popular and rich teenager, Cher (Alicia Silverstone), as she tries to navigate the ups and downs of high school life.

‘Jaws’ (1975)

Rating: PG

Release Date: August 29

Original Release: June 20, 1975

“You’re gonna need a bigger boat,” because the 1975 classic thriller, “Jaws,” is coming back to theaters to celebrate it’s 50-year anniversary, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

When a giant killer shark wreaks havoc and threatens a Long Island beach community, a local sheriff, a marine biologist and old seafarer join forces to hunt the deadly shark down, according to IMDb.