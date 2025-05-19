Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Marvel Television’s “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago

As summer approaches with its pool parties and exciting adventures, take advantage of a little extra free time by re-watching classics and look forward to new seasons of your favorite series being released this summer.

Save this list for a rainy summer day, a late night or just about any time because there are no rules when it comes to summer.

Coming out this summer

‘The Gilded Age’

Rated: TV-MA (Parents Guide)

Streaming: HBO Max

If you’re new to the world of “The Gilded Age,” the period drama is set in 1880s New York City explores the clash between old wealth and newfound fortune, and the conflict between love and social influence.

“In the new world, love can conquer all or cost you everything,” the official tagline for the teaser trailer recently released by HBO reads. It tells us all we need to know about the anticipated third season of “The Gilded Age.”

“The Gilded Age” Season 3 releases this summer June 22, 2025.

‘Ironheart’

Rated: not yet rated

Streaming: Disney+

Marvel continues to capture audiences with their spinoff series and this summer is no different with their release of “Ironheart”.

The series will follow MIT student Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne),after her appearance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Riri will navigate different challenges and continues to innovate her high-tech suit that might be better than Iron Man’s.

“Ironheart” is set to release June 24, 2025.

‘Wednesday’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Netflix

Jump back into the mysterious world of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she continues to master her psychic abilities in this next season.

“Wednesday” is set to be released by Netflix in two parts. Part 1 will be released August 6, 2025.

‘Eyes of Wakanda’

Rated: not yet rated

Streaming: Disney+

Your history lesson is here. Except this one is probably more entertaining than your high school history class.

If you’ve ever been curious about the history of Wakandan culture and their warriors, Marvel’s newest animated series will give you a unique look.

Experience Wakandan history as you travel back in time to the beginning of Wakandan warriors, and follow the story of the Hatut Zaraze, according to IMDb.

The first episode of the mini series will be released August 6, 2025.

Summer series rewinds

Whether you’ve seen them before or are watching them for the first time, here are some summertime TV show classics.

‘Hawaii Five-0′

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Paramount+

Challenge your detective skills in this high action series set against the stunning backdrop of the Hawaiian Islands.

Spanning 10 seasons, this cop drama follows a specialized task force. It’s formed by a special order from the governor when Navy Seal, Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Laughlin) returns home to Oahu with one mission: to find his father’s killer.

Justice and adventure unfold in this wild ride through paradise.

‘Great British Baking Show’

Rated: TV-PG

Streaming: Netflix

Warning: This is the perfect summer watch, but make sure you have a sweet treat close by. You might get hungry.

Join host Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as bakers from around the United Kingdom come to show off their confectionary skills in different challenges that put their creativity and abilities to the test.

Each episode features delicious treats, friendly competition and a little British charm.

‘Our Great National Parks’

Rated: TV-PG

Streaming: Netflix

Explore breathtaking landscapes of the world’s most impressive national parks in this 2022 TV mini series narrated by former U.S. President Barack Obama.

This series will captivate you as you get a close up view of the natural landscape and wildlife in each park, and maybe get inspired for your next national park destination.

‘Avatar the Last Airbender’

Rated: TV-PG

Streaming: Paramount+, Netflix

Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), the long-lost Avatar, embarks on a quest to stop the Fire Nation from taking over the world.

Aang must master all four elements — earth, air, water and fire in order to succeed.

Will Aang restore balance and peace to his land? You’ll have to watch to find out.

‘High Potential’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Hulu

Follow the journey of Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), a single mom who goes from department cleaner to detective. Morgan helps the LAPD solve crimes in this mystery drama series released in the fall of 2024.

“High Potential” is the perfect blend of mystery and humor that is guaranteed to keep you entertained.

‘Anne with an E’

Rated: TV-PG

Streaming: Netflix

Anne (Amybeth McNulty), has spent her young life bouncing back and forth between orphanages and abusive homes, until she is sent to live with family on Prince Edward Island in Canada.

Join Anne on her journey of self-discovery as she learns who she is and inspires others in the process.

“Anne with an E” is based on the classic novel “Anne of Green Gables,” according to IMDb.