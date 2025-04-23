Harry Richardson and Louisa Jacobson in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3.

The time has finally come, “The Gilded Age” fans — Season 3 is upon us.

HBO has finally announced a release date, and it has revealed a few first looks at the forthcoming season.

Here’s everything we know.

What will happen in ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3?

According to Deadline, “The Gilded Age” Season 3 logline reads: “The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first.

“Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.”

Additionally, as the Deseret News previously reported, “The Gilded Age” Season 3 will explore themes of divorce.

HBO executive vice president Francesca Orsi told Deadline earlier this year, “I think, broadly, it’s an interesting way in which we’ve explored that era of how divorce came to the forefront in United States relationships.”

Orsi continued, “I think that there’s a conversation to be had about arranged marriages, and if it doesn’t necessarily work, what divorce looks like in that time, and what that bodes for society. And then whether you’re accepted in society or not, based on a divorce.”

In late 2023, executive producer and co-writer Sonja Warfield hinted at what else fans could expect from Season 3.

She told Collider that the Russell household might see some conflict.

“She basically told George, ‘Get out of the way and just stay in your lane,’” Warfield said. “So that’s gonna put the marriage under pressure.”

Warfield also hinted that there will be significant shift in the power dynamic between Agnes (Christine Baranski) and Ada (Cynthia Nixon).

She said fans will also see Larry (Harry Richardson) and Marian’s (Louisa Jacobson) romance blossom — while Peggy will focus on her career.

According to Deadline, “The Gilded Age” Season 3 will be released in June.

A specific release date hasn’t been announced yet.

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3 cast

“The Gilded Age” series regulars will return:

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Morgan Spector as George Russell

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

Simon Jones as Bannister

Jack Gilpin as Church

Plus, there’s been some new additions to “The Gilded Age” Season 3 cast:

Phylicia Rashad as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland

Brian Stokes Mitchell as Frederick Kirkland

Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland

Victoria Clark as Joan Carlton

Merritt Wever as Monica O’Brean

Bill Camp as J.P. Morgan

Leslie Uggams as Mrs. Ernestine Brown

Lisagay Hamilton as Frances Ellen Watkins Harper

Andrea Martin as Madame Dashkova

Paul Alexander Nolan as Alfred Merrick

Hattie Morahan as Lady Sarah Vere

Jessica Frances Dukes as Athena Trumbo

First look of ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3

Ben Lamb and Tasisa Farmiga in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3. | HBO

Harry Richardson and Louisa Jacobson in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3. | HBO

Phylicia Rashad in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3. | HBO

Audra McDonald and Denée Benton in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3. | HBO

Carrie Coon in "The Gilded Age" Season 3. | HBO

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3. | HBO

CJ Wilson, Morgan Spector and Patrick Page in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3. | HBO

Morgan Spector, Carrie Coon and Harry Richardson in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3. | HBO