With “The Gilded Age” Season 3 quickly approaching, HBO has finally released a teaser trailer.

Season 2 ended with more questions than answers. Will Larry and Marian finally get together? How will Agnes handle Ada’s new role as the lady of the house?

The new teaser trailer for Season 3 hints at what’s to come. Here’s everything we know about “The Gilded Age” Season 3.

Watch ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3 teaser trailer

What will ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3 be about?

According to Deadline, “The Gilded Age” Season 3 logline reads: “The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first.

“Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.”

HBO executives have given a few more hints about what we can expect from “The Gilded Age” Season 3.

As the Deseret News previously reported, HBO executive vice president Francesca Orsi told Deadline that the newest season will be about divorce.

“I think, broadly, it’s an interesting way in which we’ve explored that era of how divorce came to the forefront in United States relationships,” she said.

Orsi continued, “I think that there’s a conversation to be had about arranged marriages, and if it doesn’t necessarily work, what divorce looks like in that time, and what that bodes for society. And then whether you’re accepted in society or not, based on a divorce.”

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3 cast

The series regulars will return for “The Gilded Age” Season 3:

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Morgan Spector as George Russell

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

Simon Jones as Bannister

Jack Gilpin as Church

Plus, we’ve seen some new faces added to “The Gilded Age” Season 3 cast:

Phylicia Rashad as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland

Brian Stokes Mitchell as Frederick Kirkland

Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland

Victoria Clark as Joan Carlton

Merritt Wever as Monica O’Brean

Bill Camp as J.P. Morgan

Leslie Uggams as Mrs. Ernestine Brown

Lisagay Hamilton as Frances Ellen Watkins Harper

Andrea Martin as Madame Dashkova

Paul Alexander Nolan as Alfred Merrick

Hattie Morahan as Lady Sarah Vere

Jessica Frances Dukes as Athena Trumbo

According to HBO’s teaser trailer, “The Gilded Age” Season 3 will premiere June 22.